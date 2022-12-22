Read full article on original website
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas Eve shopping at the Webb City Farmers Market
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Small businesses were cashing in on some last-minute shopping in Webb City. Many gathered this morning, at the “Webb City Farmers Market”. Around 15 vendors were there to display their businesses in the market. All the items for sale are locally produced, including...
fourstateshomepage.com
3 Joplin agencies team up to save those vulnerable to arctic temps
JOPLIN, Mo. — Between the brutal cold and a holiday weekend, area shelters and churches are keeping busy. Luckily, community teamwork in Joplin has helped keep folks fed and warm. “On Thursday morning, everyone was here. And it’s just increased since then,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director of Souls...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fireworks superstore ready for the holiday season
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you think fireworks are only for the 4th of July, think again. They can be purchased during one other time of year. The 4th of July isn’t the only time of year that David Talbott celebrates with a bang. “We get the ones like...
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved building
Photo of the old Middle West Hotel now known as the Middlewest Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Middle West Hotel building was built in 1883. It has gone by other names such as the Grand Opera House and the Webb City Opera House. It's located in Webb City, Missouri. In 1902, the three-story building had some remodeling performed. It's also within the Downtown Webb City Historic District. In 1982, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
koamnewsnow.com
Automotive shop burns near Carl Junction
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 11:15 p.m. late Friday evening reports of a large shop fire at 6446 CR 290 alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded with a temperature of -4°. Light winds, so wind chill made it feel like -7°.
fourstateshomepage.com
Tinsel and Tidings Holiday Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many ventured out for some last-minute Christmas shopping. The “Joplin Empire Market” hosted their Tinsel and Tidings Holiday Market. Each year, this event caps off a busy holiday season for the market. Around 30 local vendors were on hand, offering various homemade products and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper, Newton Co. Salvation Army $215k short on Red Kettle Campaign
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The local Salvation Army is calling on the community to help meet its 2022 goal, with still 48% to go. The annual Red Kettle Campaign through Jasper and Newton County is still six figures away — to the tune of $215,000 short. The funds are important because staff says the money goes to keep programming running year-round. That includes feeding the hungry, providing toys for kids, and coats for the homeless.
fourstateshomepage.com
MSHP promotes and assigns Jasper and Newton natives
SOUTHWEST MISSOURI— Two local products have either been promoted or assigned by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It was announced today that Carthage-native Jeffrey Day has been promoted to the rank of Corporal. He’s also been designated as an assistant zone supervisor for Zone-13 — which serves both Newton and McDonald Counties. He’s been a member of the Highway Patrol since 2007.
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit & killed by train north of Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Sarcoxie man was identified as the victim in a train versus pedestrian crash on Christmas Day. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles was walking along the railroad tracks west of Missouri 43 just a mile north of Joplin where he was struck by a KC Southern train.
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going up
Rain Brothers Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Rains Brothers Building was built in 1900-1901. It's also been known as Miner's Hardware Company and the Roosevelt Hotel. This three-story historic commercial building is located in Joplin, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
A Blue Christmas for the Christmas Blues
Many people find the holidays to be stressful due to personal reasons or situations such as health issues, grief, broken relationships and etc. Father Ted Estes of St. Phillip’s Episcopal Church in Joplin shares how this Wednesday night can be help people find peace during the holidays.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin fire a result of heat gun
JOPLIN, Mo. — Crews have determined what caused a fire at a Joplin home this morning. Firefighters responded to 2519 Florida Avenue just before 8:30 this morning. Two people who were inside the home — and were able to make it out safely. It took crews almost three...
fourstateshomepage.com
Water outages reported in Webb City
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City officials are reporting some water outages following blistering cold weather. The Webb City Police Department reported the incidents on Facebook, saying they have received multiple calls of complete or partial water outages across town. Public works in Webb City is working to restore...
fourstateshomepage.com
How flight delays and cancellations can impact holiday travel
JOPLIN, Mo. — We’re finally recovering from the dangerous winter weather that impacted travel earlier this week. If you’re traveling elsewhere in the country over the next few days, flight delays and cancellations could impact your trip. Some airports across the country are currently shut down. Even...
koamnewsnow.com
Man identified in fatal Monett house fire
MONETT, Mo. – A man found dead in a basement after a house fire at 408 2nd St on November 29, 2022, has been identified. This is a follow-up to KOAM’s original story late last month reporting on the fire. At autopsy, the preliminary findings indicated the cause...
fourstateshomepage.com
Liberty Utilities offering tips for a safe holiday
JOPLIN, Mo. — The holidays are a season for family, fun, and making memories that will last a lifetime. However, we all can remember a time or two when things didn’t go as planned. This holiday season, Liberty Utility is encouraging not only their customers, but everyone to...
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and […]
myozarksonline.com
51-year-old Carissa Oliene Crowe of Webb City has been arraigned on a charge of assault in the third degree
51-year-old Carissa Oliene Crowe of Webb City has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a charge of assault in the third degree. Court documents allege that Crowe on June 21st of this year knowingly caused physical injury to another person by striking that person in the face with her hand and causing lacerations. Crowe entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Judge Colin Long scheduled her for a counsel status hearing on January 10th.
somerspoint.com
Devin Harris of Joplin, MO on Purchasing Pet Insurance for a Great Dane
Devin Harris of Joplin, MO is the owner of Great Danes of the Ozarks, an AKC breeder of Great Dane puppies. In the following article, Devin Harris explains the necessity of insuring your pet, and why it is so important in the life of a Great Dane. All insurers will...
fourstateshomepage.com
ODET confirms large meth bust in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Officers say a search warrant executed at a Joplin home resulted in a huge bust for the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Joplin SWAT. Authorities served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 2106 Virginia Ave Wednesday morning and say they uncovered “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine.”
