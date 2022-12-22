Photo of the old Middle West Hotel now known as the Middlewest Building, Joplin, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Middle West Hotel building was built in 1883. It has gone by other names such as the Grand Opera House and the Webb City Opera House. It's located in Webb City, Missouri. In 1902, the three-story building had some remodeling performed. It's also within the Downtown Webb City Historic District. In 1982, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

