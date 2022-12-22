ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Former Rhode Island Offensive Tackle Ajani Cornelius Commits To Oregon Over Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9GBA_0jqjvRVR00

Former Rhode Island offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius announced on Wednesday evening he has committed to Oregon over finalists Nebraska, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5 and 310-pound Cornelius has started 22 games at right tackle for the Rams over the last two seasons, earning first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors this fall after allowing just one sack.

Cornelius was one of four offensive linemen in the transfer portal to pick up an offer from the Buckeyes over the last week, joining Tulsa’s Dillon Wade, UTEP’s Jeremiah Byers and Washington State’s Jarrett Kingston.

While Byers has since committed to Florida State and Wade has narrowed his options to Auburn and USC, Cornelius took official visits with the Cornhuskers, Ducks, Volunteers and Buckeyes before setting a commitment date.

Ohio State has significant need at offensive tackle heading into next season, as All-Americans Dawand Jones and Paris Johnson are almost certain to declare for the NFL Draft after the season. That’s where the Cornelius came into play.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | Forde-Yard Dash: The Ultimate Bowl Games Breakdown | How Does A College Coaching Search Really Work? | Inside Zach Arnett's Abrupt Ascension At Mississippi State

Cornelius notably led White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac to a pair of state championships in high school but was under-recruited and ultimately chose Rhode Island over offers from Bryant, Howard, Hampton and Morgan State.

He picked up 25 Football Bowl Subdivision offers since entering his name into the portal earlier this month, and with his choice of some of the nation's top programs, decided he wanted to continue his career all the way across the country at Oregon.

Kingston, meanwhile, likely becomes Ohio State's top transfer target moving forward. The All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, who did not allow a single sack in nine starts at left tackle this season, has also announced an offer from USC so far.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

2024 top-25 DL Kamarion Franklin announces top 10 schools

Lake Cormorant (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin announced his top 10 schools on Saturday. They are Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Mississippi State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Texas, South Carolina, Florida State and Michigan. Franklin is the No. 25 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according...
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
DENVER, CO
On3.com

Transfer portal tight end Seydou Traore commits to Colorado

Since Deon Sanders took over as head coach for Colorado, the transfer commits have been fast and furious. And on Sunday, the Buffaloes added another one. Tight end Seydou Traore announced from his social media he will be committing to Colorado for the 2023 season. Traore played high school football...
BOULDER, CO
On3.com

2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor reveals top 10 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 10 schools. They are Auburn, East Carolina, Missouri, Clemson, West Virginia, North Carolina, Wake Forest, Penn State, NC State and Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 310 overall prospect and No. 48 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according...
GREENSBORO, NC
On3.com

3-star IOL William Spencer announces top 4 teams

Louisville (Ky.) New Albany Senior three-star interior offensive lineman William Spencer has named his top four schools. They are Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Mississippi State. Spencer is the No. 435 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

ESPN Computer Names Country's Real Top 25 Teams

College football's bowl season is now fully underway, with several games having been played. Over the course of college football's bowl season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has been updating its rankings. Here's how ESPN's computer model is ranking college football's top teams right now. The Football Power...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
WolverineDigest

JJ McCarthy Shares Message With Michigan Fans

On Saturday, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy announced that he has contributed over $30,000 of his own NIL money to various worthy causes - both inside and outside of the state of Michigan. Prior to the start of the 2021 season, McCarthy announced that he would be donating portions of his...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Ohio signed

Nearly all of Ohio’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier this week. The class is headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed with Ohio State.
OHIO STATE
College Football HQ

College football schedule, picks today: Bowl games on Monday

College football bowl season continues on the day after Christmas as the postseason finds one game to be played on the schedule today. Going bowling: College football bowl game schedule for 2022 Early in the postseason, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best overall while the AAC ...
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Blasts League's Scheduling Decision

One of the newest coaches in the Big Ten isn't holding back when it comes to his feelings on the conference's decision to schedule more late-night games. During a recent radio appearance, Maryland's Kevin Willard sounded-off on the B1G, calling it "a football conference" that doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game."
MARYLAND STATE
saturdaytradition.com

David Stone, 5-star DL via class of 2024, reveals top 10 list

David Stone is a 5-star defensive lineman and impact prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. With the Early Signing Period for the class of 2023 wrapping up, Stone has made some cuts to his list of potential programs moving forward. On Friday, Stone revealed a top-10 list that included Michigan...
ALABAMA STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy