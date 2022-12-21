Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo reaches astronomical agreement with wealthy club
Cristiano Ronaldo's inflammatory comments last month led to his departure from Manchester United. Now that he is a free agent, he is expected to sign a seven-year deal with Al-Nassr, with an estimated €200 million in guaranteed compensation beginning in 2024. After Cristiano Ronaldo's dramatic departure from Old Trafford...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
France fans start petition to replay World Cup final vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina over 2 mistakes
While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat. Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.
CBS Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Nassr: Saudi club hope to land $75 million-a-year signing before transfer window opens
Al Nassr are hopeful that they will secure the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in time for the opening of the January window, sources close the Saudi Arabian club have told CBS Sports. The 37-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated. So far Al...
BBC
Lionel Messi World Cup Instagram image was luck, says Northampton photographer
A photographer whose image of Lionel Messi became part of the most-liked Instagram post ever said it was "simple luck" that he caught the moment. The footballer chose Shaun Botterill's photo of him celebrating Argentina's World Cup win as the first image in a gallery to celebrate the achievement. The...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
CBS Sports
FIFA investigating Salt Bae's appearance on the pitch following World Cup Final
FIFA is investigating how "Salt Bae" ended up crashing Argentina's World Cup celebration on Sunday. The celebrity restaurant owner, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, made his way onto the pitch and held the World Cup trophy. Gokce also took selfies with several of Argentina's players, including Lionel Messi. According...
BBC
Emiliano Martinez: Argentine celebrations a 'stupid decision' says Patrick Vieira
Emiliano Martinez's celebrations were "stupid" and dampened Argentina's World Cup victory, says Patrick Vieira who won the title with France in 1998. Martinez shone in the penalty shootout win over France in the final, but was panned for some of his actions, which included a rude gesture with the Golden Glove he was awarded as best keeper.
FIFA Taking Action After ‘Salt Bae’ Infiltrates World Cup Celebration
The celebrity chef drew the ire of soccer fans when he inserted himself into Argentina’s post-match celebration.
Report: Lionel Messi makes huge u-turn over his future
Lionel Messi has made a big u-turn and changed his mind over the Inter Miami deal that he had on the table, according to reports
game-news24.com
Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world
George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
NBC Sports
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list. World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.
Comments / 0