New York Post

Putin crony says he’s planning to send female prison inmates to fight in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s confidant and founder of the paramilitary mercenary organization Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says he’s working to send female prison inmates to operate as snipers and saboteurs in Ukraine. The Russian oligarch, dubbed “Putin’s chef” for running a catering company, unveiled his plan in a statement released by his business’s press service Wednesday. Prigozhin was responding to a proposal made by Vyacheslav Vegner, a lawmaker from the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, who said he had been approached by a group of female inmates serving time in a local penal colony who he said were prepared to deploy to Ukraine as...
France 24

Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
CBS News

Putin speaks out as Ukraine says deadly Russian strikes hit Dontesk region

Ukrainian officials say Russian strikes killed at least 10 people in the eastern Donetsk region. Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine, saying the strikes were in response to Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held territories. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins anchors Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero from Kyiv with the latest.
New York Post

Vladimir Putin’s RT News predicts dire Christmas for Europe in grim ad

Vladimir Putin’s RT news channel is wishing Europe a miserable Christmas. In a bizarre holiday ad, the Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet taunted its western foes by forecasting a future where families will eat their pets and live in darkness — because Western sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have triggered soaring energy costs. “State-funded news media RT is spewing anti-western propaganda advertising on its English TV commercial breaks,” tweeted journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, along with the grim clip. The 75-second ad shows how a European family marks three successive Christmases as economic conditions apparently deteriorate. With a stark version of “Silent Night” as...

