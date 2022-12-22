Vladimir Putin’s confidant and founder of the paramilitary mercenary organization Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says he’s working to send female prison inmates to operate as snipers and saboteurs in Ukraine. The Russian oligarch, dubbed “Putin’s chef” for running a catering company, unveiled his plan in a statement released by his business’s press service Wednesday. Prigozhin was responding to a proposal made by Vyacheslav Vegner, a lawmaker from the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, who said he had been approached by a group of female inmates serving time in a local penal colony who he said were prepared to deploy to Ukraine as...

