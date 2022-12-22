Read full article on original website
U.S. Reacts to Vladimir Putin's 'Slip of the Tongue'
The Russian president called his invasion of Ukraine a "war" instead of a "special military operation," which was how the Kremlin previously described it.
CNN asks Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict
CNN is on the ground in Moscow asking Russians what they think about the Ukraine conflict.
Joe Biden Inches Toward War with Iran, Makes Israel Full Military Partner
The U.S. military is refocusing from the "war on terror" to potential combat with the Big Four: China, Russia, North Korea and Iran.
Russian Official Demands Germany, France Pay Ukraine Region Putin Annexed
State Speaker Volodin said Germany and France should compensate Donbas residents "for the eight years of genocide and inflicted damage."
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin warns anyone attacking Moscow will be ‘wiped out’
LIVE – Updated at 00:26. Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that attacks Russia would be “wiped off the face of the Earth”. The Russia president issued his latest threat to the West at the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. Mr Putin...
Putin crony says he’s planning to send female prison inmates to fight in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s confidant and founder of the paramilitary mercenary organization Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says he’s working to send female prison inmates to operate as snipers and saboteurs in Ukraine. The Russian oligarch, dubbed “Putin’s chef” for running a catering company, unveiled his plan in a statement released by his business’s press service Wednesday. Prigozhin was responding to a proposal made by Vyacheslav Vegner, a lawmaker from the Sverdlovsk region of Russia, who said he had been approached by a group of female inmates serving time in a local penal colony who he said were prepared to deploy to Ukraine as...
Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's U.S. trip as Putin plans for next phase of war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's surprise visit to the U.S. comes as Russian leader Vladimir Putin begins planning for the next phase of the gruesome war. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins Lana Zak and Jim Axelrod with more from Kyiv.
Russian leader tells state TV he is 'prepared to negotiate' an end Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin claimed he is willing to hold talks with Ukraine - as an ex Russian spy and military commander slammed the 'stupid stubbornness' of his war leaders.
Ex-Russian Commander Slams 'Stupid Stubbornness' of Kremlin's War Plan
Igor Girkin formerly commanded separatist forces in Ukraine and now writes military news blogs in which he is harshly critical of Russia's strategic competence.
U.S. Colonel Says Troops Watching Outside Ukraine 'Ready if the Call Comes'
The U.S. has provided Ukraine with $21 billion in military assistance since the war with Russian began, including $1.85 billion in aid this week.
The UK is sending Ukraine a newer, longer-range missile that lets humans guide it all the way to the target
Brimstone was designed as a "fire and forget" missile, but Brimstone 2 was modified so a human could still tell it where to go.
Strikes deep inside Russia highlight Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity
Explosions at Russian airbases are latest example of Kyiv’s continuing capacity to surprise
Russia Admits it Wasn't Ready For Putin's Mobilization Order
"With the beginning of partial mobilization, the Russian Defense Ministry encountered certain difficulties," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Live: Putin says 'an agreement will have to be reached' for Ukraine conflict to end
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that ultimately an agreement would need to be struck to end fighting in Ukraine, nearly ten months after the Kremlin launched its "special military operation" there. French energy group TotalEnergies said earlier that it was withdrawing its representatives from the board of Russian gas giant Novatek and taking a $3.7 billion hit in the wake of sanctions against Moscow. Follow our live blog for the latest on the war. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Putin Vows To Destroy U.S. Patriot Missile Defense Systems in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has attempted to downplay Ukraine's military capabilities on several occasions.
Russian Diplomat Says Zelensky Didn't Ask to Address U.N. During Visit
A Russian official who has objected to Zelensky's virtual U.N. remarks criticized the Ukrainian president for not visiting in person during his U.S. trip.
Putin speaks out as Ukraine says deadly Russian strikes hit Dontesk region
Ukrainian officials say Russian strikes killed at least 10 people in the eastern Donetsk region. Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine, saying the strikes were in response to Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held territories. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins anchors Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero from Kyiv with the latest.
Graveyard of dead Russian missiles evidence of massive destruction in Ukraine
There is a strange new graveyard in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv that serves as a testament to the destruction caused by war. The graveyard, which holds more than a thousand dead Russian rockets, is aimed to help prosecutors invoke international criminal law against Russian troops, according to multiple media reports on Saturday.
Vladimir Putin’s RT News predicts dire Christmas for Europe in grim ad
Vladimir Putin’s RT news channel is wishing Europe a miserable Christmas. In a bizarre holiday ad, the Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet taunted its western foes by forecasting a future where families will eat their pets and live in darkness — because Western sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have triggered soaring energy costs. “State-funded news media RT is spewing anti-western propaganda advertising on its English TV commercial breaks,” tweeted journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, along with the grim clip. The 75-second ad shows how a European family marks three successive Christmases as economic conditions apparently deteriorate. With a stark version of “Silent Night” as...
