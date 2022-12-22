Read full article on original website
blavity.com
Why It's Okay To Be Single This Holiday Season
During the holidays you may find every street corner decked with festive lights, and bright red bows. As the cold air nips at the tip of your nose, and the classic Christmas ballads fill your ears, amongst all the holiday flair your gaze may wander. Your eyes jump from place to place, the carols, the glee filled laughter, the ugly sweaters, but in the corner lurks two hands, swinging back and forth with fingers intertwined. They skip across the crystally roads without a care for the cars shining their lights and honking their horns. Their sights remain fixated on each other, as if they’ve created a serene paradise that only exists when they’re together, everything else around them seemingly ceases to matter. As they pass by, you gape with awe and longing for a taste of a holiday romance. But, why not focus on having one with yourself as opposed to looking elsewhere for that lovey dovey stimulation.
The Dogington Post
How You Should Prepare Your Dog For The Holiday Season
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. The holiday season is here! From Halloween to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year, dogs get affected by the change in environment. If you have a pet, it’s important to consider their needs throughout the festivities to make sure they behave appropriately and don’t develop a bad holiday memory.
The Power of Coming Together: Uniting for a Unique and Joyous Holiday Season.
The Power of Coming TogetherPhoto byPOSTERMYWALL.COM. In this article, we will explore the power of coming alongside and uniting to create a unique and joyous holiday season. This past year, many of us have felt the effects of isolation and disconnection, not just from our friends and family, but from our sense of community and belonging. But as we come together to celebrate the holidays, we have the chance to rediscover what brings us joy and connection. We will look at the ways we can work together to create meaningful celebrations, no matter our circumstances. We will also explore how we can use this special time to bring people closer and foster a sense of joy and understanding. By the end of this article, you will have the tools to create a truly special and joyous holiday season that is rooted in unity and understanding.
The Christmas tree is a tradition older than Christmas
Why, every Christmas, do so many people endure the mess of dried pine needles, the risk of a fire hazard and impossibly tangled strings of lights?
psychologytoday.com
Coping With a Post-Holiday Letdown
Post-holiday letdown is a real phenomenon. Seasonal affective disorder may be impacting your well-being. Returning to work may cause you feelings of dread. Consider what you enjoyed about the holidays and see if you can recreate it. It's normal to feel a sense of disappointment and sadness when the holiday...
WRAL
Brutal winter storm creates continuing chaos for flights, holiday packages
CNN — Flight delays continued Saturday, interrupting travel during the busy holiday season as parts of the country were battered by a deadly winter storm. As of Saturday morning, there were upwards of 1,800 cancellations of flights into, leaving and within the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Over 3,300 flights were delayed.
AOL Corp
A holiday lights display was better than a résumé for this Silicon Valley exec
On a chilly December evening, 54-year-old engineer Mark Robins opened a laptop inside his son's room to demonstrate the software he uses to control the 10,000 lights that adorn his house and yard. They illuminate an assortment of candy canes, gift-wrapped boxes and animals, including a flamingo, an owl, a reindeer and a small dog that resembles his elderly mutt, Oscar. A button at the front of the yard invites passersby to synchronize the lights to one of 25 Christmas, pop and rock tunes.
‘‘No one is getting presents this year’: The families using food banks over Christmas
Two young boys doze in a pushchair between rows of bread and a Christmas tree in Dad’s House, a charity with a food bank in west London.Shelves of tinned goods and pasta are lined with tinsel, while artificial plant decorations fall from the ceiling.It certainly feels Christmassy, but for their family – like many others across the country – something will be missing this festive season.There’s no money for presents, their mother of two tells The Independent.Are you struggling with the cost of living? Contact maryam.zakir-hussain@independent.co.ukThe cost of living crisis continues to soar, with inflation still at historically high...
KRON4
7 ways to cut your holiday decorating time in half
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which are the best ways to save time when decorating for the holidays?. Getting in the holiday spirit is easier when the halls are decked and the lights are strung. But between arranging your outdoor decorations, setting up the tree and adding festive cheer to the rest of your home, you can easily spend hours getting the place in shape, which can leave you feeling like a Grinch.
WRAL
Winter weather turns last-minute Christmas gifts into New Year's presents
CNN — In some parts of snow-buried America, last-minute Christmas gifts are turning into early New Year's presents. A massive winter storm that blasted much of the United States with brutal winter weather has forced shipping companies to ground planes, close package facilities and keep its trucks off the road. The dangerous storm, which led to at least 37 deaths nationwide, buried parts of western New York in up to 43 inches of snow. Thousands were without power during the Christmas weekend.
Feeling overwhelmed? Psychologist offers 3 tips on managing holiday stress
The holidays can be a whirlwind of stress. Packed airports, bad traffic, exhausting parties. Cooking big meals, struggling to afford gifts, navigating complicated relationships with family. The list goes on and on. A recent American Psychiatric Association poll found that 31% of U.S. adults say they expect to be more...
We Share Our Tasty Holiday Traditions From Around The World
Dutch babies, tamales guatemaltecos, mince pies, panettone, bibingka and more - culinary holiday traditions based on LAist staff suggestions
How To Replace Bad Christmas Light Bulbs For Bright Lights All Season Long
Believe it or not, replacing Christmas lights is easier than untangling them. Follow these steps for troubleshooting and replacing them to enjoy the holidays.
What To Keep in Your Wedding Budget and What To Toss
Though the cost of weddings has gone down post-pandemic, they're not a cheap affair. The average amount couples spent on their special day was $22,500 in 2021. That's less than in 2019, with the...
Is Christmas your favorite holiday?
There are certainly differing opinions when it comes to what people’s favorite holiday is. I think the majority of Americans would say, Christmas is their top ranking holiday.
Kwanzaa Principles Can Make A Difference For Black Women During The Holidays
Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the principles as follows: Umoja, Kujichagulia, Ujima, Ujamaa, Nia, Kuumba and Imani.
Salomone: Stocking stuffers, holiday saviors and last-minute guarantees
‘Tis the season for gift giving and time is short for shopping. Purchasing a fishing gift for the angler in your life can be a daunting task. Fly shops are packed full of trinkets and tools. Between tying supplies, fly-vest accessories and even the flies, there are a lot of little things in fly fishing. That fact alone can be the key to stuffing a stocking full of inexpensive necessities every fly fisher will embrace.
TMZ.com
Andrew Zimmern Says TikTok Recipes Need to Stop This Holiday Season
Andrew Zimmern is putting an end to a very important debate ... mayonnaise does NOT belong in eggnog -- holidays or not -- and TikTok recipes do not belong in the kitchen!!!. We got the 'Bizarre Foods' host at LAX and picked his brain about the ... well, bizarre recipes going around on social media this festive season. Spoiler alert -- AZ ain't having it.
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
dallasexpress.com
Hints for Holiday Hosting
For those fortunate enough to host a houseful of friends and family during the holiday season, how does one keep them entertained and in festive spirits?. Food and drinks are obviously a must-have for any social occasion, but when hosting for an extended period, such as a long holiday weekend, it is important to have snacks and treats readily available throughout the day so guests can help themselves when hunger strikes, thus avoiding blood-sugar drops and the inevitable meltdowns that follow.
