Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 26
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Price Analysis for December 26
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple CTO Makes Prediction on Bitcoin-like PoW Chains: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's What Bitcoin Maxis Would Love Elon Musk to Do, David Gokhshtein Believes
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Fidelity Forays into the Metaverse: Trademark Applications Cover NFTs, Investment Services, and More
After successfully introducing the world of cryptocurrency investing to its customer base, Fidelity is now exploring more possibilities in the metaverse. According to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the company has just filed a series of trademark applications covering non-fungible tokens (NFTs), marketplaces for NFTs, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing, and even cryptocurrency trading.
u.today
Jim Cramer Strikes Again: Litecoin (LTC) up 5% After Analyst Called Holders Idiots
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's When Bitcoin Will Head Back to ATHs, According to Ben Armstrong
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 24
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Terra Classic (LUNC) Outperforming Top 100 in Gains, What's Happening?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
300 Million XRP Shifted in Matter of Hours, Here's the Positive
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP's Local Uptrend Is in Danger as It Reaches $0.35
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB, XRP Listed on Wirex's Dual Asset Investment Tool: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 24
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BNB Chain Now Hosts Native FRAX, Here's How
One of the largest decentralized stablecoins, FRAX by Frax Finance, makes it to BNB Chain, a mainstream EVM-compatible blockchain. New liquidity solution Thena announces THE rewards program for FRAX pool investors. FRAX stablecoin by Frax Finance comes to BNB Chain. According to a statement made by the Thena (THE) protocol...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forming Reversal Pattern Ahead of New Year
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Billionaire Mark Cuban Says He Wants to Buy Bitcoin at Much Lower Prices
On an upcoming episode of comedian Bill Maher's podcast, "Club Random," Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed his interest in purchasing more Bitcoin. That said, he commented that he wanted the largest cryptocurrency to ”go down a lot further" before investing more, Fortune reports. The episode is set to be released Monday.
u.today
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
In his last interviews, Scott Minerd predicted that $8,000 would be a bottom for Bitcoin's (BTC) price in this cycle and called for a better regulation of crypto. According to an official statement made by Guggenheim Partners, a global advisory and asset management heavyweight, its CIO and managing partner Scott Minerd suddenly died aged 63 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. He suffered a heart attack during his regular workout.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0