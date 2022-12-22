ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Denny Hamlin Appears Closer to Following Kyle Busch Out the Door at Joe Gibbs Racing With Latest FedEx News

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

Denny Hamlin signed a multi-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing before the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. So did FedEx. Everything has been all good until last month when it was revealed that both extensions expire after the 2023 season. Anyone having feelings of Kyle Busch deja vu ?

With the start of the new Cup campaign less than two months away, a new report came out this week talking about the delivery company’s earnings. And if fans of the No. 11 weren’t a little concerned about the possibility of their driver and his longtime affiliation with FedEx and JGR continuing beyond 2023, they are now.

Denny Hamlin and FedEx contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing end after 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18UlCE_0jqjv5Pw00
Denny Hamlin celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. He was disqualified hours later. | Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin and his fans will unquestionably remember the 2022 Cup Series season, not necessarily for good reasons. Sure, there were some positives in winning two races at Richmond and Charlotte. But there was the historic disqualification at Pocono .

Or the time at Texas during the playoffs when William Byron dumped the JGR car under caution and NASCAR officials inexplicably failed to see it and didn’t return the No. 11 to its previous position, running in second, and didn’t penalize the HMS car until days later.

Probably the most painful moment happened at Martinsville when Hamlin made one final lap around the short track thinking he was in solid position of advancing to the Championship 4 race in Phoenix a week later and another shot at winning that elusive title. Then, Ross Chastain delivered a viral-video move that left anyone who saw it in disbelief. So you can imagine the driver’s disbelief of being eliminated from title contention by that move.

After the season ended, the driver didn’t receive bad news per se, but his fans did. That’s when Adam Stern of the Sport Business Journal reported on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing ended after the 2023 season.

Hamlin has a plan for ending his career

At 42 years old, Denny Hamlin fully understands that he’s in the twilight of his career. He admitted as much earlier this year during an appearance on the popular Dale Jr. Download podcast. He also talked about his hopes of ending his career and offered an interesting response when the host asked him if he was interested in driving for his own 23XI Racing team in the future.

“Not if FedEx extends,” Hamlin didn’t hesitate in responding. “I think that I would like to retire at Gibbs with FedEx because it’s so unique to have a sponsor that has been part of the sport as long as they have and backed me as long as they have. There’s just no way I could leave them.

“Maybe at that point, then I just run one or two races. I would just like to retire at Gibbs with FedEx. But if things change, then things change, and you’ve got to reevaluate.”

Latest news from FedEx is not good

Related

Denny Hamlin Surprises Fans by Appearing With Someone Who Didn’t Have Nice Things to Say About Him in the Past

Unfortunately for Hamlin, things have changed, on a much broader scale. This week the delivery company announced it would cut $1 billion more in costs after weak demand ate into its quarterly profit.

The company announced cost-cutting measures in September that included parking planes and closing some offices with global demand softening. It also raised package-delivery rates. At the time, the CEO warned the economy would enter a “worldwide recession.”

In other words, FedEx executives are looking at any and all possible ways to shave money. Logic would say eliminating a reported $10-20 million annual NASCAR sponsorship would be a potential high-value consideration.

If that happens, Hamlin would be following in the not-so-fun footsteps of Kyle Busch from a year ago. Not a place the two-time champion wanted to be in, and Hamlin will hope to avoid a similar fate if at all possible because he’s already admitted, at his age, he’s already got enough natural challenges in the way.

The post Denny Hamlin Appears Closer to Following Kyle Busch Out the Door at Joe Gibbs Racing With Latest FedEx News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 27

Big Red
4d ago

If FedEx wants to save some money, quit sponsoring the FedEx Cup golf championship and take their name off that crappy Redskins/Football Club/Commanders stadium.

Reply
12
snappy
4d ago

Tell fedex ceo and upper management to take massive pay cuts why in the world would the government allow CEO’s to earn big money like 25 million for a annual salary that’s ludicrous

Reply(2)
6
AP_000724.5a7535be23dd484e887a3377e22725c7.1427
4d ago

Denny did well with Gibbs but he’s made it clear it’s time for him to move on.

Reply
9
Related
Racing News

NASCAR team concerned about chassis supply ahead of 2023 season

Teams say they need four cars by Jan 27th; The Stewart-Haas Racing #4 team has just one center-section at the shop. For 2022, NASCAR launched a brand new spec chassis, identical from team to team. The Next Gen car was designed to increase safety, reduce costs on the teams and level the playing field.
Top Speed

10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega

Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Rocky Mount Telegram

Dale Jr. handled weighty expectations well

It can be argued that few racers reached the top of any major series carrying the weighty expectations that Dale Earnhardt Jr. carried into NASCAR’s 1999 Cup Series. By the time Junior arrived as a 24-year-old rookie, his father had won 76 races and seven championships. “Big Dale” was NASCAR’s most popular driver (despite what Bill Elliott’s fans claimed) and stood among the most influential figures in stock car racing. Junior was hanging around most of those years, watching, listening and learning. Factor in two...
TEXAS STATE
Racing News

Erik Jones engaged to Holly Shelton

NASCAR driver Erik Jones helped pull a Jeep out of the snow then got engaged. Erik Jones is set to enter his eighth year in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the No. 43 car for Petty GMS Racing. The 26-year-old has been dating Holly Shelton. And on Christmas Eve,...
Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick’s Curious Twitter Response Makes Fans Wonder If He’s Seriously Considering Racing in Another Series Outside of NASCAR in 2023

Kevin Harvick curiously replied to a tweet this week that made fans wonder if he's thinking about racing in a series outside of NASCAR in 2023. The post Kevin Harvick’s Curious Twitter Response Makes Fans Wonder If He’s Seriously Considering Racing in Another Series Outside of NASCAR in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MICHIGAN STATE
Racing News

The Clash: 2023 Format

The 2023 NASCAR season is soon to begin. The Clash at the LA Coliseum on February 5th is an exhibition event that drops the green flag on the season. View the 2023 Clash format below. In previous editions of the Clash, drivers became eligible with wins and poles from the...
Sportscasting

NASCAR Must Change the Rules so These Former All-Star Race Winners Can Compete at North Wilkesboro

Many people throughout the NASCAR world rejoiced about the idea of contesting one of the sport’s most popular races at one of the sport’s most fabled venues, which last hosted a Cup race in 1996. The post NASCAR Must Change the Rules so These Former All-Star Race Winners Can Compete at North Wilkesboro appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NORTH TOWNSHIP, IN
NBC Sports

2022 Season in Review: Ryan Blaney

QUALIFIED FIRST: Three times (Phoenix I, COTA, Richmond I) WHAT WENT RIGHT: Ryan Blaney was consistent enough across the regular season and the playoffs to reach the Round of 8 – a considerable achievement in light of the fact that his only win came in the non-points All-Star Race.
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

223K+
Followers
33K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy