Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'Miracle on 34th Street' and 9 of the Best Christmas Films Based on Books and Short Stories
Some of the best Christmas films didn’t start from an original script but were instead based on books: starting as a children’s book, short story, or novel; many authors have paved the way for great storytelling during the Christmas season. While film crews brought the words on a...
Collider
'Spirited' Blooper Reel Shows Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Ruined Takes
When Charles Dickens sat down to write a novella on wealth inequality and the faulty, nay, Scroogey nature of Thomas Malthus' long since debunked theories on global population, do you think he imagined Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell riffing over fudged lines? You'd like to think so, wouldn't you? Regardless, it's happened. Following the release of Spirited, the aptly titled adaptation of the classic Christmas tale, A Christmas Carol, Apple TV+ has just released a new blooper reel from the film.
Collider
‘Cat People’ Challenged the Horror Narrative
Men have always been afraid of women. Need evidence? Countless paintings and works of literature have thrilled Freudian theorists since the dawn of psychology. In classical myth, the sirens and gorgons represented fears for male heroes to conquer. Today, this tradition is carried on in horror movies, where in the end, the monster is always slain. In the introduction to her book The Monstrous-Feminine, author Barbara Creed writes, “The presence of the monstrous-feminine in the popular horror film speaks to us more about male fears than about female desire or feminine subjectivity,” but identifies the female monster as a potential challenge to the narrative. After all, what is a witch or succubus or female vampire but a literally empowered woman? She may not have the complexity, sympathy, or fate that necessarily makes her attractive to actresses or women writers, but she offers a starting point – among many, in the wide playground of horror. One early text has proven essential to the study of the monstrous-feminine, inspiring 80 years of academic analysis. Cat People, released in 1942, is a measure for how the female monster has or hasn’t escaped or reconfigured the old metaphors, and remains a classic horror film.
Collider
'A Christmas Carol' (1951) Is Still the Most Brilliant Take on Dickens' Scrooge
Charles Dickens' timeless novella, A Christmas Carol, has been adapted time and time again. From theater productions to animated films to lively musicals, the dour and crabby Scrooge has been molded into a number of forms, each take on the uncongenial anti-hero more arresting, albeit repugnant (let’s face it: the misanthropic grump is not an easy person to build a liking for) than the other. None, however, come even remotely close to the 1951 version of A Christmas Carol, despite the movie having been released more than seven decades ago.
Collider
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
Collider
'National Treasure' & 9 Other Movies & TV Shows About Secret Societies, According to IMDb
The day has finally come. While it may not exactly be the much-anticipated sequel to the original National Treasure, the new series National Treasure: Edge of History based on the beloved film has been released on Disney+. The original film brings back many memories for many people of all ages, including a performance from the wonderfully prolific and eclectic Nicolas Cage to a central intrigue in a secret society.
Collider
Killer Santas: When 'He Knows If You've Been Bad or Good' Takes On a Whole New Meaning
The string lights are red, dripping in blood. The yule log is crackling, while necks are being snapped. Black Christmas (1974) hides a killer within a sorority house. Krampus (2015) welcomes in a beast from Austrian folklore. What happens when it’s Santa Claus unleashing all the yuletide havoc? Maybe his motive depends on who’s naughty or nice. Maybe it’s for a fight to survive. He will be climbing down the chimney, ax in hand and ready to start swinging it. But of all the weapons out there, why that one?
Collider
The 10 Best TV Series of 2022, According To Reddit
The year is almost over, but there are still many more movies and TV series to watch. With something new coming out every week, it takes time to sit down and decide what to occupy all your free time with. Luckily, people on Reddit voted in several threads on r/television, where users asked for people's favorite shows of 2022.
Collider
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
Collider
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
Collider
'There Will Be Blood' Is a Stronger Drama Because It's So Funny
What quite possibly is the apex of cinema in the 21st century, There Will Be Blood, the drama from Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered 15 years ago. Referring to it merely as a "drama" is a discredit. To put it bluntly, the 2007 film is a marvelous, spellbinding, and towering achievement from a filmmaker who had already proven himself as an underground wunderkind with Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Upon the release of There Will Be Blood, though, Anderson joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, and Martin Scorsese as one of the great cinematic visionaries of all time. Labelling There Will Be Blood as a drama fails to capture the film's true magnitude. Many directors before and after Paul Thomas Anderson have told stories about complex anti-heroes as allegorical fables of the dangers of capitalism in America, but none have infused the flavor of strange, off-setting, and unnerving humor into their capital "S" serious dramas as remarkably as Anderson did in There Will Be Blood.
Collider
The Best De-Aged Characters in Film, From Scorsese to the MCU
In the recently released trailer for this year’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, we are given a quick glimpse of a de-aged Harrison Ford. According to Empire, the process will be used for one scene at the beginning of the film, which takes place in 1944, 25 years before the action of the main plot. Once considered revolutionary, de-aging has become commonplace, though its results have been mixed. Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellan looked too wax-like in the early days of de-aging for X-Men: The Last Stand in 2006. Still, eleven years later, Johnny Depp looked like a painting in 2017’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. As technology continues to advance, however, de-aging has progressed to the point where the lines are almost blurred between what is real and what is created with a computer.
Collider
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Says Goodbye in Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Video
2022 was one of the best years the horror genre has seen in a very long time. This year saw the return of many beloved franchises, new slasher darlings, and major box office success stories. However, one of the most divisive films to come out of this genre in 2022 was Halloween Ends. This conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s saga had the widest range of opinions a film has seen since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s been a couple of months now and, with the dust finally settling on Michael’s coffin, Halloween Ends is making its way to Blu-ray this week. In preparation for the release, Universal has dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at the film highlighting Jamie Lee Curtis’ legacy as Laurie Strode.
Collider
'Wednesday' Showrunners Reveal Why They Chose Her as the Protagonist
Right now, Netflix certainly doesn’t regret the decision of making a whole series centered around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). According to the streamer, this week Wednesday managed to remain among the most-watched TV series on the platform, with over a billion view hours clocked in by subscribers. Even though The Addams Family is a pretty powerful IP, series creators Al Gough and Miles Millar knew that focusing the story on one member of the family was a risk, but fortunately it paid off.
Collider
The Twins are Not Alright: The True Story Behind David Cronenberg’s 'Dead Ringers'
Any learned viewer of David Cronenberg’s films knows that his latest film, Crimes of the Future, was not his first foray into body horror with an emphasis on psycho-sexual medical theatrics. In his 1988 film Dead Ringers, Cronenberg introduces us to twisted twin brothers Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by the brilliant Jeremy Irons) whose unnerving codependency and shared obsession with female anatomy and obstetrics reward them successful careers as gynecologists. We follow the brothers as they pursue devilish fancies only to shatter the equilibrium that steadies their bond, sending them hurtling towards a shared deadly fate. Little do some know, the Mantle brothers were based on real-life twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were also accomplished women’s health professionals in New York City until their mysterious deaths in 1975, both aged 45. The sinister circumstances of their deaths served up the perfect recipe for horror master Cronenberg and co-writer Norman Snider, who used their sordid story to effectively paint one of the most spine-tingling portraits of sibling rivalry on film to date.
Collider
New 'Last of Us' Image Has Viewers Looking For the Light
Horror and video game fans are less than three weeks away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. In tune with the season of giving, the series based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December to count down to the premiere in January. Now, even though Christmas is officially over, the latest image for The Last of Us teases one of the franchise’s most important groups of characters and their signature mantra.
Collider
New 'Willow' Character Posters Highlight Tir Asleen's Heroes and Villains
Disney+ has released new posters for Willow, highlighting the main cast of heroes and villains of the magical land of Tir Asleen. Set many years after the beloved 1988’s movie of the same name, the series follows a new band of heroes as they fight against the forces of darkness.
Collider
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Screenwriters Explain the Crucial Difference Between the Sequels
At this point, if you are an Avatar fan, you’ve known for a quite a while that the Na’vi saga has been mapped out all the way through Avatar 5. One thing that you might not know is that there is a little something that separates Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 from Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. In an interview with Variety, screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver revealed how the process of writing the story led to some surprises that forced them to expand the story.
Collider
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' House Listed on Zillow
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally hitting Netflix this week. The critically acclaimed follow up to Rian Johnson’s Oscar nominated murder mystery once again follows Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc on an eccentric case in Greece. Now, thanks to Zillow, you have the chance to buy the famous Glass Onion house. You’re just going to fork over a pretty penny to do so.
Collider
Ryan Reynolds Shares Video of Nickelback Performing "Unredeemable" From 'Spirited'
As part of a thank you to all the fans who have watched and supported Spirited, the new Christmas musical based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, star Ryan Reynolds brought a little surprise for everyone, sharing a video of Nickelback performing one of the musical numbers, ‘Unredeemable.’
Comments / 0