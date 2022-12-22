Read full article on original website
New 'Willow' Character Posters Highlight Tir Asleen's Heroes and Villains
Disney+ has released new posters for Willow, highlighting the main cast of heroes and villains of the magical land of Tir Asleen. Set many years after the beloved 1988’s movie of the same name, the series follows a new band of heroes as they fight against the forces of darkness.
New 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Image Shows Genya in Distress
The first season of Shadow and Bone became an instant hit when it first premiered on Netflix, notably among the fans of Leigh Bardugo's YA novel series. Based on the author's best-selling novels, the Netflix fantasy series merged Bardugo's "Grisha" trilogy and "Six of Crows" duology into one series, adding a variety of beloved characters and a more complex plot. With the announcement that the popular series will return for Season 2, fans are—of course—thrilled to see how the saga of Alina Starkov, the Darkling, and the Crows will proceed. Scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 16 of next year, TVLine has released an exclusive first look at the upcoming Shadow and Bone season, showing Genya furious about something.
New ‘Scream VI’ Poster Shows Ghostface in New York for the Holidays
A special new Christmas-themed poster for the upcoming Scream VI has been unveiled. As we already know, the upcoming sixth installment in the long-running slasher franchise will take the action to New York City, a significant change in setting for the series, which has famously been restricted to the fictional town of Woodsboro. The Scream series began in 1996 with director Wes Craven’s acclaimed original, which introduced audiences to the unique brand of meta-horror that the franchise would become synonymous with. Craven returned to direct three more films in the series, before it was rebooted last year with Scream.
The 10 Best TV Series of 2022, According To Reddit
The year is almost over, but there are still many more movies and TV series to watch. With something new coming out every week, it takes time to sit down and decide what to occupy all your free time with. Luckily, people on Reddit voted in several threads on r/television, where users asked for people's favorite shows of 2022.
'National Treasure' & 9 Other Movies & TV Shows About Secret Societies, According to IMDb
The day has finally come. While it may not exactly be the much-anticipated sequel to the original National Treasure, the new series National Treasure: Edge of History based on the beloved film has been released on Disney+. The original film brings back many memories for many people of all ages, including a performance from the wonderfully prolific and eclectic Nicolas Cage to a central intrigue in a secret society.
'Halloween Ends': Jamie Lee Curtis Says Goodbye in Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Video
2022 was one of the best years the horror genre has seen in a very long time. This year saw the return of many beloved franchises, new slasher darlings, and major box office success stories. However, one of the most divisive films to come out of this genre in 2022 was Halloween Ends. This conclusion to Michael Myers and Laurie Strode’s saga had the widest range of opinions a film has seen since Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s been a couple of months now and, with the dust finally settling on Michael’s coffin, Halloween Ends is making its way to Blu-ray this week. In preparation for the release, Universal has dropped a new behind-the-scenes look at the film highlighting Jamie Lee Curtis’ legacy as Laurie Strode.
James Cameron Confirms Long Standing 'Aliens' Pitch Rumor
While promoting his latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron has been dutifully making the media rounds as part of the publicity machine, and in the process of hyping up audiences' return to Pandora for further adventures with Jake Sully and Neytiri, he has confirmed a long-running rumor relating to his original pitch for his 1986 film, Aliens.
New 'Doctor Who' 60th Anniversary Special Images Reveal the Return of Donna Noble
Doctor Who is coming back in such a big way that it is exciting to be a fan! Not that it wasn't exciting before, but there is always a new buzz to the show when the mantle of the Doctor gets passed on to a new actor. And this time around, we have a bit of a change to how the series is formatted. Normally, a new actor takes on the role of the Doctor, but when Jodie Whittaker's Doctor regenerated, she regenerated into David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor. He is now going to be bringing to life the Fourteenth Doctor in a special that includes the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble before he regenerates into the Fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.
How [SPOILER'S] Death Raises the Stakes in 'Slow Horses' Season 2
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Slow Horses. Spy drama Slow Horses, which began its second season on Apple+ this month, stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, an ostracized MI5 operative relegated to Slough House, a facility for other intelligence rejects. Slow Horses has proven itself the perfect antidote to traditional espionage dramas like John Le Carré's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012), and glamorous miniseries like The Night Manager (2016) and The Little Drummer Girl (2018). With its grimy London scenes, dark humor, and lovable anti-heroes, though, Slow Horses portrays a contemporary England torn apart by post-Brexit nationalism and nasty internal politics — to the extent that MI5 is seemingly unaware of one of its greatest threats: the Russian spies still living in the U.K. However, the famously inefficient Slough House team soon finds itself threatened by an ugly leftover from the Cold War: "cicadas," or Russian sleeper agents embedded in English society. Though Slough House has been rendered as irrelevant as possible by MI5 boss Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), the agents again get to put their skills to use as they become embroiled in a murder plot executed by Russian intelligence operatives with knowledge of the cicadas.
New 'Last of Us' Image Has Viewers Looking For the Light
Horror and video game fans are less than three weeks away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. In tune with the season of giving, the series based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name has been dropping new images almost every day in December to count down to the premiere in January. Now, even though Christmas is officially over, the latest image for The Last of Us teases one of the franchise’s most important groups of characters and their signature mantra.
‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Ending Explained: Of Poets, Prophecies, and Perilous Plans
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While The Witcher: Blood Origin is set 1200 years before the events of The Witcher, the prequel still leaves many untied threads the main series will definitely explore in the future. The spinoff prequel tells the story of the Seven, a group of heroes who band together to defeat the Golden Empire and end up causing the Conjunction of the Spheres, so Blood Origin already helps to explain the estate of the Continent during the main series. However, the spinoff also introduced new characters that’ll return for The Witcher, probably in Season 3.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Screenwriters Explain the Crucial Difference Between the Sequels
At this point, if you are an Avatar fan, you’ve known for a quite a while that the Na’vi saga has been mapped out all the way through Avatar 5. One thing that you might not know is that there is a little something that separates Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 from Avatar 4 and Avatar 5. In an interview with Variety, screenwriters Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver revealed how the process of writing the story led to some surprises that forced them to expand the story.
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Reveals Wolverine and Wade Wilson "Hate Each Other"
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds successfully broke the internet back in September when they casually announced a return for Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The moment was particularly unexpected given that Jackman's clawed companion sang what was expected to be his final swan song in 2017's Logan. Whilst the duo have only given a few vague details on how Wolverine is alive after all, Jackman has compensated excited fans by providing an insight into his character's relationship with Reynold's Merc with the Mouth. It looks like their on-screen counterparts won't be quite as friendly as the pair are off-screen.
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody's Nafessa Williams on Whitney Houston's Legacy & Robyn Crawford
Sony’s biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, stars Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker) as the multi-Grammy Award-winning powerhouse, Whitney Houston. The film will chronicle Houston’s emotional launch to fame and depict all the decades of her record-breaking career, including her chart-topping hits and devastating hardships. Directed by Kasi Lemmons with the grace of Houston’s estate, and working alongside the star’s sister-in-law and film producer, Patricia Houston, the movie will present audiences with an intimate and respectful look at Whitney Houston’s life and legacy.
The Twins are Not Alright: The True Story Behind David Cronenberg’s 'Dead Ringers'
Any learned viewer of David Cronenberg’s films knows that his latest film, Crimes of the Future, was not his first foray into body horror with an emphasis on psycho-sexual medical theatrics. In his 1988 film Dead Ringers, Cronenberg introduces us to twisted twin brothers Beverly and Elliot Mantle (both played by the brilliant Jeremy Irons) whose unnerving codependency and shared obsession with female anatomy and obstetrics reward them successful careers as gynecologists. We follow the brothers as they pursue devilish fancies only to shatter the equilibrium that steadies their bond, sending them hurtling towards a shared deadly fate. Little do some know, the Mantle brothers were based on real-life twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus, who were also accomplished women’s health professionals in New York City until their mysterious deaths in 1975, both aged 45. The sinister circumstances of their deaths served up the perfect recipe for horror master Cronenberg and co-writer Norman Snider, who used their sordid story to effectively paint one of the most spine-tingling portraits of sibling rivalry on film to date.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $217 Million at Domestic Box Office
Avatar: The Way of Water is topping a quiet Christmas box office weekend. Director James Cameron’s epic science-fiction sequel picked up $19.5 million on its second Friday, for a projected three-day weekend of around $55 million, and $82 million across the four-day extended weekend. This pushes the film’s running domestic tally to $217 million, with over $250 million projected by Sunday.
'Spirited' Blooper Reel Shows Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Ruined Takes
When Charles Dickens sat down to write a novella on wealth inequality and the faulty, nay, Scroogey nature of Thomas Malthus' long since debunked theories on global population, do you think he imagined Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell riffing over fudged lines? You'd like to think so, wouldn't you? Regardless, it's happened. Following the release of Spirited, the aptly titled adaptation of the classic Christmas tale, A Christmas Carol, Apple TV+ has just released a new blooper reel from the film.
'Miracle on 34th Street' and 9 of the Best Christmas Films Based on Books and Short Stories
Some of the best Christmas films didn’t start from an original script but were instead based on books: starting as a children’s book, short story, or novel; many authors have paved the way for great storytelling during the Christmas season. While film crews brought the words on a...
From 'The Dark Knight' to 'Harry Potter': The 10 Best Movie Villains Who Were Having Much More Fun Than the Heroes
Movie villains almost always have distinct personalities, even though they all share some common traits. Some might be clumsy, unfortunate, or angry at the world. On the other hand, some movie villains are wholly amused at the situation they've gotten themselves into. Whether or not the villains receive their comeuppance...
'Knock at the Cabin' Trailer Shows Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint Trying to Prevent an Apocalypse
What will you do if someone comes knocking on your door one day and asks you to sacrifice a member of your family in order to save the world from the apocalypse? Would you believe them, or would you do everything in your power to save your family from the strangers who appear to be asking the impossible? That's the question posed by the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film Knock at the Cabin, starring Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint as four armed strangers who hold a family of three hostage until they make the ultimate sacrifice.
