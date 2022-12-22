Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Slow Horses. Spy drama Slow Horses, which began its second season on Apple+ this month, stars Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, an ostracized MI5 operative relegated to Slough House, a facility for other intelligence rejects. Slow Horses has proven itself the perfect antidote to traditional espionage dramas like John Le Carré's Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2012), and glamorous miniseries like The Night Manager (2016) and The Little Drummer Girl (2018). With its grimy London scenes, dark humor, and lovable anti-heroes, though, Slow Horses portrays a contemporary England torn apart by post-Brexit nationalism and nasty internal politics — to the extent that MI5 is seemingly unaware of one of its greatest threats: the Russian spies still living in the U.K. However, the famously inefficient Slough House team soon finds itself threatened by an ugly leftover from the Cold War: "cicadas," or Russian sleeper agents embedded in English society. Though Slough House has been rendered as irrelevant as possible by MI5 boss Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), the agents again get to put their skills to use as they become embroiled in a murder plot executed by Russian intelligence operatives with knowledge of the cicadas.

