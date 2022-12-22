Associates of FTX founder plead guilty to criminal charges

In an interview with NPR recently to discuss Baylor University’s nationally recognized core curriculum, I discussed the courses that all undergraduate students are required to take — among them is a course on the United States Constitution. (For those interested the podcast may be found at: https://www.baylor.edu/connections/index.php?id=987043.) America’s constitution is the oldest written and codified national document of its kind in the world and has inspired similar adoptions by democracies around the world. The first three words of our nation’s supreme legal document, “We the people,” affirm that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens. Yet, on Dec. 3 former President Donald Trump called for all rules and regulations including the Constitution to be suspended to return him to office. While some Republican leaders such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have condemned Trump for this rhetorical betrayal of democratic principles in favor of autocracy, most have remained silent.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO