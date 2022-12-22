ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Review: Christian Bale Trudges Through the Murk of Scott Cooper’s Stodgy Period Murder Mystery

A dour slow burn of a movie that never catches fire — even when a crime scene is set ablaze — Netflix’s period procedural The Pale Blue Eye has the curiosity factor of being a murder mystery that doubles as an Edgar Allan Poe origin story. Based on the 2003 novel by Louis Bayard, this third collaboration between writer-director Scott Cooper and Christian Bale (following Out of the Furnace and Hostiles) is far stronger on gothic atmosphere than suspense. It’s capably acted and visually effective, with lots of mist-shrouded woodlands and chiaroscuro interiors, but the storytelling is stilted and uninvolving. Bale...
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'

Jamie Lee Curtis wrote on Instagram Wednesday that she wishes her late mom Janet Leigh could see "that her two daughters are well and thriving" Jamie Lee Curtis is reflecting on how she would share her life with her late mom Janet Leigh if she were still alive today. On Wednesday, the actress shared an Instagram carousel of multiple Variety covers showcasing several of the magazine's recent picks for "The 100 Greatest Movies of All Time," leading with Leigh's classic Psycho. In the famous black-and-white still from the 1960...
The Independent

Helena Bonham Carter wore black to signify ‘mourning’ over Tim Burton split

Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about her separation from filmmaker Tim Burton after ending their decade-long relationship in 2014.While appearing on the Therapy Works podcast on 13 December, the British actor reflected on her “painful” breakup with the Wednesday director and producer.Though she and Burton were never married, Bonham Carter referred to their split as a "divorce."“I went through a very painful divorce,” she told podcast host Julia Samuel. “It was a long-lasting thing. That’s the other thing, it’s not that finite. It never ends. Even if you divorce somebody, it’s a kind of marriage if you have...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Collider

'Queer': Daniel Craig to Star in Luca Guadagnino's Next Film

Actor Daniel Craig is set to star in a new film based on William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer. Luca Guadagnino, the mind behind Bones and All, will head the project. Based on Burrough’s novella Queer, which was originally written between 1951 and 1953 but not published until several decades later in 1985, Craig will likely play the story’s protagonist, William Lee.
The Independent

Babylon review: Damien Chazelle’s debauched masterpiece has orgies, elephants, spanking and Margot Robbie

Babylon is Damien Chazelle’s rocket-powered dive into the early days of Hollywood, decorated with orgies, elephant faeces and cocaine. There is spanking. Bacchanalian dancing. Chairs tossed through windows. And that’s all in the first 15 minutes. La La Land, Chazelle’s Oscar-winning, Bambi-eyed paen to artists, poets and the “fools that dream”, would drop dead from fright if it ever came face-to-face with it.Tailor-made to divide audiences, this debauched drama – and a clear repudiation to those who once accused Chazelle of being too sentimental a director – puts a bullet in the head of any notion that the film...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley': Kevin Bacon Teases Details of Upcoming Netflix Movie (Exclusive)

A fourth Beverly Hills Cop film will be on Netflix soon. The streaming service recently announced that Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being filmed, and Kevin Bacon has joined the cast that includes Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold, Paul Reiser, John Ashton and Bronson Pinchot. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Bacon teased details of the new movie and what his role will be.
ComicBook

National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel

Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
Looper

Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics

Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Daily Beast

Why Did the Studio Rom-Com Crash and Burn This Year?

At this point, it’s trite to remind readers how long we’ve spent wasting away inside—and yet, here we go again. We self-isolated for nearly two years, thanks to the pandemic. We’ve felt lost and alone. We’ve been forced to watch celebrities’ sad attempts at community outreach and tune into every studio movie from our home televisions.
thedigitalfix.com

Christopher Plummer really didn’t like The Sound of Music, here’s why

The Sound of Music is widely regarded as one of the best movies ever made, however one star doesn’t love it. Christopher Plummer, who was one of the leads in the drama movie, has been emphatic in his dislike over the years, calling it “The Sound of Mucus” in his autobiography.
KESQ News Channel 3

Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Variety will honor “Causeway” actor Brian Tyree Henry with the Creative Impact in Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Check Out Our Film Festival Section for More Emmy and Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry is best known for starring as Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles in FX’s “Atlanta”, and in the past The post Variety to honor Brian Tyree Henry at Palm Springs International Film Festival appeared first on KESQ.
goldderby.com

Anthony Hopkins 18 best movies ranked

Sir Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar in 2020 and received his sixth Academy Award nomination for “The Father.” With his impressive body of work, it’s somewhat stunning to realize he was 54 years old before he became a household name. Hopkins was born on New Year’s Eve...

