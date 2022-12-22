ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz

Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com

Frank Ntilikina (knee) questionable Tuesday for Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks listed Frank Ntilikina (knee) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Ntilikina was not able to suit up on Sunday while he deals with knee soreness, but he should have a chance to play against New York on Tuesday. Ntilikina is projected to score...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (illness) won't play for Timberwolves on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Anderson had been listed questionable to play due to the back spasms he's been dealing with as of late. While that remains a situation to monitor, he has officially been ruled out Monday due to a non-COVID illness. Jaden McDaniels should see another start in the frontcourt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) available Monday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance Jr. missed the previous week while dealing with Achilles soreness, but he'll suit up for the shorthanded Pelicans as they take on the Pacers. Nance Jr. has a $5,800...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (illness) unavailable Monday

The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley III (non-COVID illness) for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bagley III will take the night off as he nurses a non-COVID illness. His absence could open up extra minutes for Saddiq Bey off the bench. Our models project Bey, who...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

John Wall (ankle) available for Clippers on Monday

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall will play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day. However, despite the change in status, he has been cleared to take the court to kick off the new week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Isaac Okoro coming off Cavaliers' bench Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamar Stevens came off the bench in his return to the court on Friday. Now, however, he has been cleared to reclaim his spot as the starting small forward for the Cavaliers. Okoro is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (ankle) will play for Heat Monday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite a left ankle sprain. Our models project Martin for 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 26.7 FanDuel points...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Devin Booker (groin) out for Suns on Tuesday

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker left Sunday's Christmas Day game after just four minutes and did not return due to a groin ailment. Now, he has officially been diagnosed with a left groin strain and will sit out Tuesday. With Landry Shamet also sidelined, expect a lot of work for Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Washington's Will Barton (back) not on injury report for Tuesday

The Washington Wizards did not include Will Barton (lower back) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barton sat out the second leg of the Wizards' recent back-to-back with lower back tightness, but he should be good to go against the 76ers Tuesday. Barton is averaging...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Jalen Smith (ankle) available for Pacers Monday night

Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) available to play for Pacers Monday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith sat out the Pacers' previous game, but should be back in the fold tonight after the extra days of rest. Bennedict Mathurin started in his place a game ago. Nesmith has a...
numberfire.com

Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable for Tuesday

The New York Knicks listed Jalen Brunson (hip) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson is reportedly dealing with a hip injury ahead of tomorrow's tilt with Dallas, and is questionable for the contest. If he is able to suit up, our models project Brunson for 34.2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Robin Lopez (illness) won't play for Cavaliers on Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Robin Lopez will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lopez is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. His next chance to play will come Thursday versus Indiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Nikola Jovic starting for Heat Monday in place of sick Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will start Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat are very shorthanded to kick off the new week. Among the absences are Bam Adebayo, who is dealing with a non-COVID illness. In his place will be Jovic, making his first start at center for Miami.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Monday

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent is dealing with left knee effusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable for Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) is probable to play in the team's Tuesday game against the Orlando Magic. James will likely play through the lingering ankle issue he has been dealing with this season on Tuesday as the Lakers look to end their four-game losing streak. James is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy