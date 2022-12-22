Read full article on original website
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting in place of injured Kawhi Leonard (knee) for Clippers Monday
The Los Angeles Clippers will start Nicolas Batum in place of Kawhi Leonard (knee) in Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Batum will take over for Leonard tonight as the Clippers carefully manage Leonard's reps. Batum has a $5,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 19.8 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) questionable Tuesday for Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks listed Frank Ntilikina (knee) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Ntilikina was not able to suit up on Sunday while he deals with knee soreness, but he should have a chance to play against New York on Tuesday. Ntilikina is projected to score...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (illness) won't play for Timberwolves on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Anderson had been listed questionable to play due to the back spasms he's been dealing with as of late. While that remains a situation to monitor, he has officially been ruled out Monday due to a non-COVID illness. Jaden McDaniels should see another start in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) available Monday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) will be available to play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nance Jr. missed the previous week while dealing with Achilles soreness, but he'll suit up for the shorthanded Pelicans as they take on the Pacers. Nance Jr. has a $5,800...
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus starting for Jimmy Butler (ankle) versus Timberwolves Monday
The Miami Heat listed Max Strus as a starter for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Strus will fill in for Jimmy Butler, who suffered an ankle injury on Friday and will not play in today's tilt. This will mark Strus' 19th start of the season so far. Our models...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (illness) unavailable Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley III (non-COVID illness) for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bagley III will take the night off as he nurses a non-COVID illness. His absence could open up extra minutes for Saddiq Bey off the bench. Our models project Bey, who...
numberfire.com
John Wall (ankle) available for Clippers on Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall will play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day. However, despite the change in status, he has been cleared to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Isaac Okoro coming off Cavaliers' bench Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamar Stevens came off the bench in his return to the court on Friday. Now, however, he has been cleared to reclaim his spot as the starting small forward for the Cavaliers. Okoro is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (ankle) will play for Heat Monday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Martin was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite a left ankle sprain. Our models project Martin for 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 26.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (groin) out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker left Sunday's Christmas Day game after just four minutes and did not return due to a groin ailment. Now, he has officially been diagnosed with a left groin strain and will sit out Tuesday. With Landry Shamet also sidelined, expect a lot of work for Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.
numberfire.com
Washington's Will Barton (back) not on injury report for Tuesday
The Washington Wizards did not include Will Barton (lower back) on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Barton sat out the second leg of the Wizards' recent back-to-back with lower back tightness, but he should be good to go against the 76ers Tuesday. Barton is averaging...
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (ankle) available for Pacers Monday night
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) available to play for Pacers Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith sat out the Pacers' previous game, but should be back in the fold tonight after the extra days of rest. Bennedict Mathurin started in his place a game ago. Nesmith has a...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable for Tuesday
The New York Knicks listed Jalen Brunson (hip) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson is reportedly dealing with a hip injury ahead of tomorrow's tilt with Dallas, and is questionable for the contest. If he is able to suit up, our models project Brunson for 34.2...
numberfire.com
Robin Lopez (illness) won't play for Cavaliers on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Robin Lopez will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lopez is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. His next chance to play will come Thursday versus Indiana.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic starting for Heat Monday in place of sick Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will start Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat are very shorthanded to kick off the new week. Among the absences are Bam Adebayo, who is dealing with a non-COVID illness. In his place will be Jovic, making his first start at center for Miami.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent is dealing with left knee effusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Jamal Murray (injury management) on Friday, Christian Braun to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) is starting in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will make his 26th start this season after he was sidelined one game for injury management reasons. In a matchup against a Portland team allowing 48.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Murray to score 33.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) is probable to play in the team's Tuesday game against the Orlando Magic. James will likely play through the lingering ankle issue he has been dealing with this season on Tuesday as the Lakers look to end their four-game losing streak. James is...
