Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Related
numberfire.com
Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out again Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Olynyk is still recovering from the sprained ankle that has kept him sidelined as of late. He'll remain out to start the new week, so expect Walker Kessler to earn another start down low.
numberfire.com
Isaac Okoro coming off Cavaliers' bench Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lamar Stevens came off the bench in his return to the court on Friday. Now, however, he has been cleared to reclaim his spot as the starting small forward for the Cavaliers. Okoro is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Knicks' Jalen Brunson (hip) questionable for Tuesday
The New York Knicks listed Jalen Brunson (hip) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brunson is reportedly dealing with a hip injury ahead of tomorrow's tilt with Dallas, and is questionable for the contest. If he is able to suit up, our models project Brunson for 34.2...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jimmy Butler (ankle) ruled out Monday
The Miami Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler suffered an ankle injury towards the end of their game against the Pacers on Friday, and will sit out Monday's game as he recovers. The Heat will be without both Butler and Bam...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (conditioning) won't play for New Orleans Monday night
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williamson has been cleared out of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. However, the team will hold him out at least one more game due to return to competition reconditioning. Expect another start on the wing for Naji Marshall.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (knee) questionable Tuesday for Dallas
The Dallas Mavericks listed Frank Ntilikina (knee) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Ntilikina was not able to suit up on Sunday while he deals with knee soreness, but he should have a chance to play against New York on Tuesday. Ntilikina is projected to score...
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (ankle) available for Pacers Monday night
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Smith is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our...
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (groin) out for Suns on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Booker left Sunday's Christmas Day game after just four minutes and did not return due to a groin ailment. Now, he has officially been diagnosed with a left groin strain and will sit out Tuesday. With Landry Shamet also sidelined, expect a lot of work for Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.
numberfire.com
Nikola Jovic starting for Heat Monday in place of sick Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will start Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat are very shorthanded to kick off the new week. Among the absences are Bam Adebayo, who is dealing with a non-COVID illness. In his place will be Jovic, making his first start at center for Miami.
numberfire.com
Robin Lopez (illness) won't play for Cavaliers on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Robin Lopez will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Lopez is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, he has been ruled out of action to kick off the new week. His next chance to play will come Thursday versus Indiana.
numberfire.com
Aaron Nesmith (ankle) available to play for Pacers Monday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is available for Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nesmith sat out the Pacers' previous game, but should be back in the fold tonight after the extra days of rest. Bennedict Mathurin started in his place a game ago. Nesmith has a...
numberfire.com
Mavs' Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) out Tuesday
The Dallas Mavericks have ruled out Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) for Tuesday's game against the New York Knicks. Finney-Smith will miss a fourth straight game as he deals with an adductor strain, making it likely that Tim Hardaway Jr. gets another start as the Mavs take on the Knicks Tuesday. Finney-Smith...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (illness) unavailable Monday
The Detroit Pistons have ruled out Marvin Bagley III (non-COVID illness) for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bagley III will take the night off as he nurses a non-COVID illness. His absence could open up extra minutes for Saddiq Bey off the bench. Our models project Bey, who...
numberfire.com
John Wall (ankle) available for Clippers on Monday
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall will play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wall is dealing with a sprained right ankle, which is why he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day. However, despite the change in status, he has been cleared to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable for Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) is probable to play in the team's Tuesday game against the Orlando Magic. James will likely play through the lingering ankle issue he has been dealing with this season on Tuesday as the Lakers look to end their four-game losing streak. James is...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (illness) won't play for Timberwolves on Monday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Anderson had been listed questionable to play due to the back spasms he's been dealing with as of late. While that remains a situation to monitor, he has officially been ruled out Monday due to a non-COVID illness. Jaden McDaniels should see another start in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) still out Monday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Jones is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, he has been ruled out of action once again for Monday's contest. He was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Heat on Monday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent will play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Vincent is dealing with left knee effusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. Our models...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Jarrett Culver (illness) out for Tuesday
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Jarrett Culver (non-COVID illness) for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Culver will sit out Tuesday's game as the Hawks take on the Pacers, missing his fourth straight game. Culver hasn't seen much action so far this season, but is averaging 11.6 points, 10...
numberfire.com
Hawks rule out Clint Capela (calf) for Tuesday tilt
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out Clint Capela (calf) for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Capela has been dealing with a calf injury recently, and will take Tuesday night off as he continues his rehab process. Onyeka Okongwu has a good shot at getting another start against the Pacers.
Comments / 0