Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Derrick Rose’s hilarious matching gift to wife, baby mama
New York Knicks’ point guard Derrick Rose has social media in stitches this holiday season, gifting his wife and baby mama matching pyjama sets for Christmas, according to RaphouseTV. In a video posted to the account’s Twitter page, the two women are seen posing in the matching pyjamas, seemingly...
RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors?
Could it really be? Could Klay Thompson actually leave the Golden State Warriors? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the five-time All-Star wearing a different jersey other than that of the Dubs. However, one particular league executive believes that this is actually a distinct possibility. At the moment, Thompson is still under contract with […] The post RUMOR: Klay Thompson considering shocking divorce from Stephen Curry, Warriors? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving shares heartfelt message to Cleveland ahead of showdown vs. Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
The Land can still feel like home for Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving. While he’s years removed from the last time he donned a Cavs jersey, Irving showed that Cleveland will always be a special place for him when he tweeted a message Monday about being back in the city where his NBA journey started — ahead of Monday night’s game against Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sixers star Joel Embiid’s James Harden declaration will put the NBA on notice
The Los Angeles Clippers felt the full wrath of the Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Embiid exploded for 44 points in the 119-114 win, while Harden dished out a mind-blowing career-high 21 assists on the evening. The Clippers, who had strong performances from both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, simply had no answer to the might of the Sixers pair.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s disrespectful poster slam on Bucks’ Giannis has NBA Twitter going nuts
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics came up with a statement win on Sunday night as they took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 139-118. It was an absolute blowout in this Christmas day spectacle, and for good measure, Tatum came out with arguably the play of the game with a filthy poster dunk on Giannis.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Celtics star Marcus Smart gets his ring on Christmas Day
Marcus Smart just had the best Christmas ever. Not only did the Boston Celtics trashed the Milwaukee Bucks, but he also got his ring on the same day. It’s not an NBA championship ring, of course. He and the Celtics are still working on that. What he got is even better, though, as he finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum.
Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal
Ja Morant’s brand new Nike signature shoe was unveiled on Sunday, Christmas Day, and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar will be debuting the kicks on the court against the Warriors. The announcement of his new shoe, the Nike Ja 1, prompted a great response from Kevin Durant, who congratulated Morant on the achievement, while expressing he […] The post Kevin Durant ‘sad’ after Ja Morant’s Nike signature shoe reveal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo is not getting discouraged despite the Milwaukee Bucks’ disastrous showing against the Boston Celtics in their Christmas Day game. Instead, the Greek Freak is taking it as a learning experience as usual. The Bucks trailed from start to finish, even going down by as much as 22 points as Jayson Tatum exploded and […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 4-word message to Bucks after Christmas disaster vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Kyle Kuzma trade rumblings growing louder
It looks like Kyle Kuzma’s days with the Washington Wizards are numbered, with the trade talks surrounding him only growing louder each day. Kuzma has been linked with potential trades as of late amid the Wizards’ fear that he could leave in the offseason. Kuzma signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, with the third year of that deal being a player option. The 27-year-old forward was traded in 2021 and is entering the third year of his contract in 2023-24.
Sixers star James Harden responds to Rockets reunion report
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bomb all over the Philadelphia 76ers’ Christmas by reporting James Harden’s supposed interest in a potential Houston Rockets reunion in the offseason if things don’t work out in Philly. The report dropped shortly before the Sixers played the New York Knicks to tip off the NBA’s Christmas festivities, and Harden was then naturally asked about it.
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey gets major injury return update
The news that Philadelphia 76ers fans have been waiting for is here. Tyrese Maxey’s return from a foot injury has been a long time coming and now the Sixers finally have a date for when the star guard could return to the lineup. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Maxey could be back in […] The post Sixers star Tyrese Maxey gets major injury return update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 1 reason James Harden reunion could be attractive to Rockets despite messy exit
Amid rumors that James Harden is seriously considering returning to the Houston Rockets should he decide against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, it is worth noting that Houston itself hasn’t really shut down the reports or rule out the possibility. Apparently, the Rockets have a reason for...
James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction
James Wiseman was held scoreless in the Golden State Warriors’ 123-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. He didn’t even take a single shot. Head coach Steve Kerr doesn’t seem to mind too much. The Warriors head coach was asked about what he thought of Wiseman’s performance. Kerr was effusive in his praise […] The post James Wiseman goose egg vs. Grizzlies draws surprising Steve Kerr reaction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Wood drops massive hint on future of playing alongside Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is now eligible for a contract extension, but whether he would ultimately stay a Luka Doncic teammate for years to come or not remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Wood gave Mavs fans an optimistic outlook for his chances to stay with the team beyond the 2022-23 NBA season, per […] The post Christian Wood drops massive hint on future of playing alongside Luka Doncic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Nets stinker
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA this 2022-23 season, but they are far from perfect. As seen in their latest loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. continue to struggle to start games. On Friday in their highly anticipated showdown with Kevin...
RUMOR: Draymond Green’s looming Warriors exit fueled by league execs
At this point in the season, it seems like Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have moved past the former Defensive Player of the Year’s infamous knockout punch on teammate Jordan Poole during the summer. However, it seems that the issue has left a lasting mark on Green’s tenure with the Dubs.
LeBron James caught lying again during search for new Santa in ‘The Association’ Christmas special
Has LeBron James been naughty or nice this year? Based on some of his rather, erm embellished stories of late, the Los Angeles Lakers star might get a lump of coal for Christmas from Santa Claus this year. Art imitates life in the latest episode of “The Association” as the...
Kendrick Perkins responds after Serge Ibaka calls him out for ‘misinformation’
Kendrick Perkins and Serge Ibaka recently exchanged a back-and-forth on Twitter. It all began with Perkins calling out Ibaka during an ESPN segment. Perkins’ comments drew the ire of Ibaka, who’s currently on the Milwaukee Bucks, and led to Ibaka calling him out for “misinformation.” “Kevin Durant is only 23, Westbrook is only 22, Harden […] The post Kendrick Perkins responds after Serge Ibaka calls him out for ‘misinformation’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s potential next shoe deal after Nike breakup, revealed
Kyrie Irving’s high-profile divorce from Nike was the talk of the town for a few days after the sportswear giant decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. This was after Kyrie was involved in an antisemitic scandal that also led to a team-sanctioned suspension, among other things, for the seven-time All-Star.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0