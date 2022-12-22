Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks for 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of seven stocks he believes could be great additions to investors' portfolios. "While most consumer discretionary stocks have been horrendous this year, we've had some pools of strength, too, and many of them can work in 2023," according to Cramer. CNBC's...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Communication Services Stocks for 2023
CNBC’s Jim Cramer offered investors a list of three communications services stocks that are buys in an otherwise “untouchable” group. The communication services sector, one of 11 in the S&P 500, includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment companies and some large internet companies. CNBC's Jim Cramer...
Comments / 1