Yea or Nay? An Occupational Therapist Tests the Wildly Popular Stokke Tripp Trapp￼

From sensory experience to bond-building with caregivers, so many of the positives of mealtime start with a highchair that provides proper support and comfort. “This can set baby up for lots of great things as they grow,” says pediatric occupational therapist Judy Katz OTR. “Things like accepting new challenges while still feeling safe and comfortable or developing trust in the adults that care for them, providing them with joy and excitement at each meal. There’s also oral-sensory development, feeling new textures, tasting new tastes, using hands to bring food to the mouth, using utensils…it all starts in a comfortable, functional highchair!”

One such highchair all over the influencer-webz is the Stokke Tripp Trapp which promises all the above by way of a comfortable, ergonomic seating position and adjustable design. It’s also got a Scandi aesthetic that’s minimalist and chic look while promising to grow with your child from 6 months to..forever (no seriously, you can change the configuration that completely).

So, does the Stokke Tripp Trapp live up to the hype (and price tag?). We asked Katz to test Tripp Trapp for three months with her toddler granddaughter. Here’s her review.

Value: 19/20

19/20 Functionality: 20/20

20/20 Quality/Ease of Use: 20/20

20/20 Aesthetics: 19/20

19/20 Comfort: 19/20

19/20 TOTAL: 97/100

Expert Tester

Judy Katz OTR/R is a pediatric occupational therapist with years of experience in private practice. She tested the Stokke Tripp Trapp in soft mint with cushion and tray configuration with her 18-month-old granddaughter over three months.

First Reaction

“I loved off the bat the ability to adjust the position of the footrest and seat. This promotes a secure and stable foundation for baby’s posture. I also loved that the seat is comfortable and roomy. Though, not restrictive, it’s pretty escape-proof. But if you’re worried about your toddler hopping out, there are safety straps. Finally, I really appreciated the aesthetic. Most highchairs are eyesores or institutional looking. The Trip Trapp looks fun and innovative.”

Major Points for Posture

“If adjusted correctly, baby’s legs can bend, and their feet can rest on the footrest instead of dangling down or cramping up. This, along with the ergonomic seating, creates an overall design that provides freedom of movement, while being supported and safe. This is essential because posture is so important while eating because it affects the internal organs and the complicated anatomy of mouth and swallowing structures. Eating is a job, and babies need to be seated properly to eat efficiently without being exhausted in the process. With proper physical support of the baby’s head, core and internal organs, eating can be the focus—and it can be enjoyable, which is the most important thing.”

It Became Her Granddaughter’s Special Place

“Since we’ve been using the Tripp Trapp for mealtime when I have my granddaughter, she’s come to learn that it’s her special space. When she’s in the chair, she anticipates that she will get quality adult attention and good food to taste and explore. Her body is comfortable, and she has room to change her position, without being confined. This is unique when it comes to highchairs.”

The Surprising Social Benefit

“My favorite unexpected discovery is that as my granddaughter gained more independence with her eating, we could remove the tray (which, by the way, is super easy to take on and off and pop and in the dishwasher), and pull her up to the dining table to eat with the whole crew and be part of the action, which is not only more fun, but establishes early positive associations around food and the dinner table.”

Final Thoughts

“The freedom of movement while still being supportive was most important from an OT perspective, but from a grandma perspective, I love how easy to clean it is. The most cleaning required is wiping down the frame and cushion with a damp towel.”

