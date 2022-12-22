ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stanford Daily

Sam Bankman-Fried to be under house arrest on Stanford campus

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will return to Stanford’s campus under house arrest in his parents’ Stanford residence, as first reported by The SF Standard. Bankman’s parents, the law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, own a 3000-square-feet home that is nestled behind the...
STANFORD, CA
Stanford Daily

Opinion | Some faculty urge caution in rushing to judgment on MTL case

In light of the publicity and discussions surrounding papers published by President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and as Stanford faculty members who conduct biological and biomedical research, we would like to provide our Stanford community of faculty, staff, and students with our perspective on these issues. Scientific integrity and data reproducibility are paramount to what we do. Nevertheless, errors do occur in science — and when they do, there are several options for making corrections, depending on the severity of the error. Questioning a researcher’s scientific integrity is a very serious allegation that should not be confounded with the detection of errors in a few papers, particularly against a backdrop of work that has been widely replicated by others. Indeed, the scientific process is inherently error-correcting as researchers test the validity of published work and construct robust fields based on foundational discoveries.
thecampanile.org

Stanford seeks to expand campus

In an effort to expand its reach into the Belmont area, Stanford University submitted a proposal to purchase 46 acres of Notre Dame de Namur University’s campus in early October. Joel Berman, Director of Community Engagement and Communications for the Stanford/Belmont Project Team, said Stanford entered into an option-to-purchase...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland to receive millions in settlement over Monsanto PCB chemicals in waterways

OAKLAND -- Oakland is one of 12 cities across the nation receiving millions of dollars after filing a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical giant Bayer and former chemical company Monsanto for its alleged involvement in contaminating waterways with forever chemicals.The city announced on Tuesday its share of the $527.5 million settlement, which alleges that Monsanto, a now-defunct agrochemical company acquired by Bayer in 2016, produced polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, for 50 years despite knowing their detrimental effects on human health and the environment.The company, known for its weed-killer herbicide Roundup, was said to have been the sole producer of PCBs in...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return

Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
STANFORD, CA
KRON4

Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
SAN RAMON, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides

In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
SAN JOSE, CA
GV Wire

County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing

Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

CA’s oldest public school still in operation in San Francisco

California’s oldest public school is still in operation, in Nob Hill. Spring Valley Science Elementary School, which opened its doors to classroom instruction during the Gold Rush, celebrated its 170th birthday this year. Spring Valley was founded as a public institution in 1852, but its history dates back a bit further. According to the San Francisco History Center, Spring Valley School, as it was formerly named, opened in 1851 as a private institution free to those who couldn’t afford the tuition. The same year, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Stanford Daily

Golden Start: Stanford women’s basketball dispatches Cal in Pac-12 Opener

No. 2 Stanford (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12) began Pac-12 play with an impressive 90-69 win over California (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) at Maples Pavilion. Stanford had not lost its opening Pac-12 game since 1994, when it lost to Washington in the then-Pac-10 opener, and Friday’s ruthless performance ensured that their impressive streak endures. Senior guard Haley Jones had a double-double to lead the team and she was well supported by the Cardinal’s deep and talented bench.
STANFORD, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Homelessness advocates prepare for injunction on city sweeps

The City of San Francisco was tied up in court on Thursday. The Coalition on Homelessness and seven individual plaintiffs levied a lawsuit against Mayor London Breed, the city of San Francisco, the S.F. Police and several other departments in September for alleged unlawful conduct when relocating, or sweeping, homeless encampments. Plaintiffs are seeking an emergency preliminary injunction to The City's sweeps, which saw its first hearing on Thursday in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose dealer accused of selling fentanyl to kids pleads not guilty

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is behind bars Thursday night for allegedly selling drugs laced with fentanyl to high school students. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Simon Armendariz sold the drugs to 15-year-olds who attended Los Gatos High School. Armendariz made his first court appearance Thursday. Santa […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy