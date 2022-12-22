Read full article on original website
Stanford Daily
Sam Bankman-Fried to be under house arrest on Stanford campus
Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX, will return to Stanford’s campus under house arrest in his parents’ Stanford residence, as first reported by The SF Standard. Bankman’s parents, the law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, own a 3000-square-feet home that is nestled behind the...
Stanford Daily
Opinion | Some faculty urge caution in rushing to judgment on MTL case
In light of the publicity and discussions surrounding papers published by President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and as Stanford faculty members who conduct biological and biomedical research, we would like to provide our Stanford community of faculty, staff, and students with our perspective on these issues. Scientific integrity and data reproducibility are paramount to what we do. Nevertheless, errors do occur in science — and when they do, there are several options for making corrections, depending on the severity of the error. Questioning a researcher’s scientific integrity is a very serious allegation that should not be confounded with the detection of errors in a few papers, particularly against a backdrop of work that has been widely replicated by others. Indeed, the scientific process is inherently error-correcting as researchers test the validity of published work and construct robust fields based on foundational discoveries.
thecampanile.org
Stanford seeks to expand campus
In an effort to expand its reach into the Belmont area, Stanford University submitted a proposal to purchase 46 acres of Notre Dame de Namur University’s campus in early October. Joel Berman, Director of Community Engagement and Communications for the Stanford/Belmont Project Team, said Stanford entered into an option-to-purchase...
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
Oakland to receive millions in settlement over Monsanto PCB chemicals in waterways
OAKLAND -- Oakland is one of 12 cities across the nation receiving millions of dollars after filing a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical giant Bayer and former chemical company Monsanto for its alleged involvement in contaminating waterways with forever chemicals.The city announced on Tuesday its share of the $527.5 million settlement, which alleges that Monsanto, a now-defunct agrochemical company acquired by Bayer in 2016, produced polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, for 50 years despite knowing their detrimental effects on human health and the environment.The company, known for its weed-killer herbicide Roundup, was said to have been the sole producer of PCBs in...
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
padailypost.com
Disgraced cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried released to custody of his parents in Palo Alto
A federal judge-magistrate in New York released disgraced cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried on $250 million bond today and ordered him to stay with is parents in Palo Alto until he can stand trial. His parents, Stanford law professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, secured his release by pledging the equity...
KRON4
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
blockchain.news
Caroline Ellison Of Alameda Avoids 110-Year Sentence With Plea Agreement.
It is possible that one of the most important witnesses in the current FTX investigation may be able to avoid all seven counts of the charges that have been brought against her by entering into a plea bargain. According to the terms of the deal, former Alameda Research Chief Executive...
Stanford releases guide to eliminate 'harmful language,' cautions against calling US citizens 'American'
Stanford University's index of "harmful language” the school plans to eliminate offered alternative terms to words commonly used in everyday conversations.
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Cannabis Dispensary Pays $50K Fine for Illegal Pesticides
In the first civil settlement between the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and a licensed cannabis dispensary, Relentless Enterprises, Inc. has been ordered by a Superior Court Judge to pay $50,000 in civil penalties and costs for violating laws related to the safe application of pesticides. Relentless Enterprises,...
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
CA’s oldest public school still in operation in San Francisco
California’s oldest public school is still in operation, in Nob Hill. Spring Valley Science Elementary School, which opened its doors to classroom instruction during the Gold Rush, celebrated its 170th birthday this year. Spring Valley was founded as a public institution in 1852, but its history dates back a bit further. According to the San Francisco History Center, Spring Valley School, as it was formerly named, opened in 1851 as a private institution free to those who couldn’t afford the tuition. The same year, the...
californiaglobe.com
Alameda County Board of Supervisors Vote 4-0 To Ban Criminal Background Checks For Housing
The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 earlier this week to pass an ordinance that will ban landlords from using criminal background checks on potential tenants, becoming the first such county-wide ban in the Country. The ordinance, also known as the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, will prohibit both private...
Stanford Daily
Golden Start: Stanford women’s basketball dispatches Cal in Pac-12 Opener
No. 2 Stanford (13-1, 1-0 Pac-12) began Pac-12 play with an impressive 90-69 win over California (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) at Maples Pavilion. Stanford had not lost its opening Pac-12 game since 1994, when it lost to Washington in the then-Pac-10 opener, and Friday’s ruthless performance ensured that their impressive streak endures. Senior guard Haley Jones had a double-double to lead the team and she was well supported by the Cardinal’s deep and talented bench.
Homelessness advocates prepare for injunction on city sweeps
The City of San Francisco was tied up in court on Thursday. The Coalition on Homelessness and seven individual plaintiffs levied a lawsuit against Mayor London Breed, the city of San Francisco, the S.F. Police and several other departments in September for alleged unlawful conduct when relocating, or sweeping, homeless encampments. Plaintiffs are seeking an emergency preliminary injunction to The City's sweeps, which saw its first hearing on Thursday in...
San Jose dealer accused of selling fentanyl to kids pleads not guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose man is behind bars Thursday night for allegedly selling drugs laced with fentanyl to high school students. The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Simon Armendariz sold the drugs to 15-year-olds who attended Los Gatos High School. Armendariz made his first court appearance Thursday. Santa […]
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
Police make arrest in racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out caught on video
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police have made an arrest after an incident in which two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve. It was all caught on video. On Monday afternoon, the San Ramon Police Department announced that […]
SFPD sergeant gets jail time for robbing pharmacy
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A San Mateo judge sentenced a 57-year-old San Francisco police sergeant to almost a year in jail after he pleaded no contest to charges of robbing a Rite Aid pharmacy in San Mateo of painkillers last year, prosecutors said Thursday.Davin Cole entered the no contest plea in September to two counts of robbery with an enhancement for being armed during the theft at the pharmacy on Concar Drive on Nov. 3, 2021, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.On Wednesday, Cole received a sentence of nearly a year in county jail that can...
