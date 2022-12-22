Read full article on original website
Look: Jim Harbaugh Is A Candidate For New Job
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has already said this year that he plans on staying at the college football level, leading his alma mater toward a potential national championship. But Harbaugh's name has been floating in NFL circles for a while. Multiple reports from earlier this month suggested that...
What we learned as Bills stop Fields at frigid Soldier Field
CHICAGO – The Bears could not deliver their fans an early Christmas present on Saturday at Soldier Field. Playing in freezing temperatures on the lakefront, the short-handed Bears jumped out to a 10-6 lead over the Buffalo Bills. But the Bears were once again unable to make the winning plays needed down the stretch to pull off the upset, falling 35-13 to lose their eighth game in a row.
2023 NFL Draft Quarterback Big Board: Updated
With College Bowl season nearly wrapped up, here is how the 2023 NFL Draft class is looking at the quarterback position (so far).
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive Signing
The Philadelphia Phillies went further than anyone expected this past season, coming just shy of winning the World Series. Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski realizes how close his team is to winning it all and has been stocking up this offseason.
Why Bears won't shut healthy Fields down for final two games
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields finished the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a sore left and a nagging left shoulder injury. With Fields battling through discomfort and the offensive cast around him in flux, some wondered if head coach Matt Eberflus would opt to shut the second-year quarterback down for the team's final two games. Those cheery members of the Bears' tank brigade hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick spent their Christmas holiday wishcasting for the Bears to make such a decision.
Why Bears find value in winning final games of season
Spend any time on Bears Twitter, or chatting about Justin Fields and the team’s future around the office or at the bar, and inevitably you will hear the opinion that the best thing for the franchise to do to finish out this season is to lose. The argument is that with a shot to lock up either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in next year’s draft, the team should tank in order to add a potential superstar on the defensive line in Will Anderson or Jalen Carter, or receive a king’s ransom from a QB-needy looking to trade up for their guy. Some folks take that a step further and say the team should bench Fields for the last two games since he’s gotten banged up over the course of the year. They want to protect him from making any lingering injuries worse.
Report: Jets expected to make big move with Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson’s tenure with the New York Jets has been a disaster. This year has been especially tough with the 2021 No. 2 pick being benched multiple times. Many people have said that Wilson needs to go elsewhere to have a shot at succeeding in the NFL. Apparently the Jets are planning to do just that.
2024 Five-Star WR Joshisa Trader names Top 5
Five-star wide receiver Joshisa Trader of Miami (FL) Chaminade-Madonna Prep announced his top five schools– Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Miami: “I feel like home and Mario is building something over there.”. Florida: “I have a good relationship...
Broncos' Wilson nightmare one Bears were lucky to avoid
There was a time not so long ago when the Bears and their fans dared to dream about acquiring a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who could single-handedly change the trajectory of one of the most tortured QB landing spots in NFL history. As the dream went, Russell Wilson could write the...
Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Where Patriots stand after Week 16 loss
The New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion, and while those results have hurt their chances of reaching the AFC playoffs, the team's position in the 2023 NFL Draft order has improved over that two-week span. The Patriots will enter Week 17 with the No. 14 pick...
Fans React to Kingsbury News
It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
What potential trade could look like if Bears land No. 1 pick
The Bears are limping to the finish line. With their Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears now have lost eight games in a row and 11 of their last 12. Quarterback Justin Fields has taken a step forward in Year 2, but the Bears still have countless holes on their roster. Their mid-season offensive explosion appears to be just a blip in a season bookmarked to be Year 0 of a rebuild. Yes, the Bears have suffered several key injuries down the stretch. But it's also a roster desperate for blue-chip talent at premium positions.
Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night
Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Lions Draft Pick Falls 3 Spots After Rams Victory
The Rams defeating the Broncos hurt the Detroit Lions draft pick.
Broncos fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett after 15 games
The Denver Broncos are making another head coaching change. Nathaniel Hackett was fired on Monday, just 15 games after taking over as coach. The Broncos are 4-11 after a demoralizing 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will take over as interim head coach,...
Randy Gregory, Latavius Murray, Courtland Sutton active for Broncos
The Broncos listed several key players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams and they’ll have all of them in the lineup. Edge rusher Randy Gregory, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback K'Waun Williams, and left guard Dalton Risner are all active for the Christmas afternoon matchup in Los Angeles. The Broncos will also have quarterback Russell Wilson back after he missed last Sunday with a concussion.
Browns announce extra items fans can bring Saturday to deal with cold
The extra items are to help fans deal with the cold temperatures.
NFL 2022 Week 16 early inactives: Tyler Huntley officially active for Ravens
Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. The Ravens knew they would not have quarterback Lamar Jackson available for Saturday’s home game against the Falcons as he was ruled out for the third straight week with a knee injury, but there was a bit of uncertainty about the status of Tyler Huntley.
