Career lawmaker contemplates future in Warren
Mike O'Brien can fill a page of notebook paper with what he's accomplished in politics. His fingerprints are all over Warren and Trumbull County. But come January 1, for the first time in 38 years, he will not be holding an elected position.
New deputy chief appointed in Mercer County
There's a new deputy chief of police in Hermitage after the former deputy was appointed chief.
27 First News
Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
WFMJ.com
Warming centers open up in Columbiana, Mahoning Counties in midst of power outages
Power is still out for a number of people in the Mahoning Valley, and with temperatures below zero, homes are bound to get cold. That's why officials in Columbiana and Mahoning County opened up some warming centers for the community. According to Columbiana County EMA Director, Brian Rutledge, one warming...
Community efforts return lost dog to Mercer humane agent
One family in Hermitage is grateful to have their dog home for the holidays.
One hospitalized after garage fire in Trumbull County
One person is in the hospital after a garage was destroyed by fire in Braceville.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 26th
Vindicator file photo / December 27, 1957 | Joseph M. LeLauro, an art professor at Marymount College in Detroit, worked on an 11-foot plaster statue of St. Columba 65 years ago. The statue would subsequently be carved from Mankato stone from a Minnesota quarry and be installed in front of the St. Columba Cathedral, which was under construction in Youngstown.
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire.
Warming stations open in Columbiana County
Three warming stations are opening up tonight in Columbiana County because of an outage in Unity Township.
WFMJ.com
Warren Municipal Court closed until further notice due to no heat
The Municipal Justice Center for the City of Warren, the Warren Police Department and the Warren Municipal Court are without heat. The Warren Municipal Court will be closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be conducted daily, but all other cases will be reset. The...
2 sent to hospital after house fire in Columbiana
Two people were taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after a house fire in Columbiana.
whbc.com
Overdose Numbers Rising in Stark County: What to Know
Pam Cook speaks with Shanna Kuikahi, Public Health Educator with The Stark County Health Department. On Tuesday the Stark County Health Department issued a statement on the increase in overdoses. Shanna Kuikahi joins the show to discuss what’s happening and how the public can react using resources and knowledge.
‘A young man was wrongfully convicted’: Prosecutor ensures prisoner’s release after spotting racially influenced errors
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Early this year, Kyle Stone, Stark County’s prosecuting attorney, got an email from a postconviction attorney wanting to discuss his client’s case. The client was Aaron Culbertson, a Black prisoner who in 2018 was arrested for a Canton armed robbery at age 16. He was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to eight years behind bars.
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
4 killed in pileup on turnpike, state patrol confirms
The crashes happened along I-80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County.
WFMJ.com
Farrell Fire Department evacuates residents from apartment complex on Christmas Eve
Nearly 60 residents had to be evacuated from a Mercer County apartment complex on Christmas Eve. Farrell Fire Department assisted with the evacuation after a water pipe break, which caused about 12 inches of flooding on the first floor of the apartment building. Due to structural damage throughout the building,...
Crash damages pole in Niles
An accident in Niles temporarily closed part of state Route 46.
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
Area concert goes on as planned despite winter weather
At West Side Bowl in Youngstown, the second annual Dec. 23 concert took place.
