ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
WKBN

Career lawmaker contemplates future in Warren

Mike O'Brien can fill a page of notebook paper with what he's accomplished in politics. His fingerprints are all over Warren and Trumbull County. But come January 1, for the first time in 38 years, he will not be holding an elected position.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Trumbull Co. emergency office issues advisory

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – High winds are in the forecast and the wind chills will make conditions dangerously cold. We spoke with the Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director about the storm preparations and an organization prepared to step up should people need a place to stay warm.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 26th

Vindicator file photo / December 27, 1957 | Joseph M. LeLauro, an art professor at Marymount College in Detroit, worked on an 11-foot plaster statue of St. Columba 65 years ago. The statue would subsequently be carved from Mankato stone from a Minnesota quarry and be installed in front of the St. Columba Cathedral, which was under construction in Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Municipal Court closed until further notice due to no heat

The Municipal Justice Center for the City of Warren, the Warren Police Department and the Warren Municipal Court are without heat. The Warren Municipal Court will be closed until further notice and the heat is restored. Jail arraignments will be conducted daily, but all other cases will be reset. The...
whbc.com

Overdose Numbers Rising in Stark County: What to Know

Pam Cook speaks with Shanna Kuikahi, Public Health Educator with The Stark County Health Department. On Tuesday the Stark County Health Department issued a statement on the increase in overdoses. Shanna Kuikahi joins the show to discuss what’s happening and how the public can react using resources and knowledge.
Cleveland.com

‘A young man was wrongfully convicted’: Prosecutor ensures prisoner’s release after spotting racially influenced errors

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Early this year, Kyle Stone, Stark County’s prosecuting attorney, got an email from a postconviction attorney wanting to discuss his client’s case. The client was Aaron Culbertson, a Black prisoner who in 2018 was arrested for a Canton armed robbery at age 16. He was tried as an adult, convicted and sentenced to eight years behind bars.
STARK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy