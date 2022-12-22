Read full article on original website
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
Montgomery County Issues ‘Cold Emergency Alert’
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will issue a Cold Emergency Alert starting at noon TODAY, Friday, December 23 lasting through Saturday, December 24. Extremely cold weather is expected to drop temperatures into the teens and single digits. Wind chill lows during this time are expected to drop below zero and could fall to -15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Thousands of BGE customers still without power following winter storm
Winter Storm Elliott has left around 15,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers without power mostly caused by strong winds knocking down trees. The storm has impacted more than 100,000 BGE customers, resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs but there are still lots of people without power. BGE said...
Winter storm causes power outages, road closures across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Residents in the DMV woke up Friday to cold temperatures and messy weather with rain turning into snow as Arctic air rushes in. This combination has led to power outages across the region and traffic issues just before the holiday weekend. WUSA9 is keeping track of all...
'Flash Freeze,' Wind Chill Warnings Issued For Parts Of Maryland On Winter Solstice
Winter is here in more ways than one.Maryland is bracing for wicked weather in the coming days as a storm front is expected to dump rain, snow, and ice throughout the region that could hit parts of the state as soon as Wednesday night, marking the winter solstice and start of winter. A frosty fir…
Dangerously cold Christmas for the DMV | Tips for staying warm & where to go if you can't
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the coldest starts to a Christmas Eve in decades is underway across the DMV. Temperatures Saturday morning were close to record territory at Reagan National Airport. Multiple sites around the D.C. metro area reported single-digit temperatures before sunrise. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency...
WINTER WEATHER ALERT| Bitter cold holiday temperatures for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. December 23 — (Updated December 23, 11:35 p.m.) Maryland deals with bitter cold temperatures this holiday weekend. Friday night will be one of the coldest nights since 2019. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens. All of the area is...
More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through
Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region
(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, there was one outage in Jonesborough reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports […]
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park
WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
West Virginia and Ohio under a Winter Weather Advisory until Christmas Eve
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the surrounding Ohio, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania area. The advisory goes in effect 1:00am Friday and runs until 1:00pm Friday. As a cold front moves on through early tomorrow morning, we will see rain change into snow. […]
All West Virginia counties under State of Emergency over winter storm
A State of Emergency has been declared for all 55 West Virginia counties, Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday.
Possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads
Those traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday.
LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms
MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
