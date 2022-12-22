ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Issues ‘Cold Emergency Alert’

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will issue a Cold Emergency Alert starting at noon TODAY, Friday, December 23 lasting through Saturday, December 24. Extremely cold weather is expected to drop temperatures into the teens and single digits. Wind chill lows during this time are expected to drop below zero and could fall to -15 degrees Fahrenheit.
Wbaltv.com

Thousands of BGE customers still without power following winter storm

Winter Storm Elliott has left around 15,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) customers without power mostly caused by strong winds knocking down trees. The storm has impacted more than 100,000 BGE customers, resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs but there are still lots of people without power. BGE said...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WINTER WEATHER ALERT| Bitter cold holiday temperatures for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. December 23 — (Updated December 23, 11:35 p.m.) Maryland deals with bitter cold temperatures this holiday weekend. Friday night will be one of the coldest nights since 2019. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and low teens. All of the area is...
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
WJHL

Winter storm knocks out power to hundreds across the region

(WJHL) — Several utilities across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia continue to report power outages after a winter storm delivered high winds, snow and single-digit temperatures to the region. BrightRidge As of approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, there was one outage in Jonesborough reported across the utility’s service area. Appalachian Power Appalachian Power reports […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WUSA9

'Mountain' of tires discovered at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — A "mountain" of tires was discovered by workers scouting an area of Anacostia Park. The Ward 8 Woods Conservancy Twitter account tweeted photos of the tires they discovered while scouting for work they'll do in January in the northern part of Anacostia Park. "Removing them is going...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDTV

LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm hits NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A winter storm will bring snow and deadly cold temperatures to north central West Virginia starting Friday morning. This story will be updated throughout the day. Check WV 511 for the latest road conditions. 11 a.m. WV 511 says southbound I-79 is closed near mile marker...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Amtrak passengers stuck at Union Station after train to D.C. canceled over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several Amtrak passengers headed to Washington, D.C., have been stuck at Union Station for two days. Latonya Moyer said she was traveling to D.C. from San Francisco, when bad weather and equipment issues canceled the trip on Saturday.She said she and other passengers have spent hours since then inside the train station.Amtrak offered them food vouchers, but because of the Christmas holiday, everything was closed, so people were stuck at Union Station with nothing to eat or drink.Amtrak later gave them vouchers to stay at a local hotel, but they still don't know when their train will be ready to leave."We're not asking for miracles, we just want to go home with the tickets that we paid for months ago, and they're not telling us anything. So what are we supposed to do?" Moyer said.An Amtrak spokesperson confirmed service on the Capital Limited line from Chicago to D.C. has been canceled because of equipment issues and ongoing weather conditions on the East Coast.
WASHINGTON, DC
WHSV

VDOT warns against non-essential travel for Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has put out a statement of the road conditions in the Shenandoah Valley. VDOT says multiple weather threats are creating hazardous driving conditions in the Valley and Alleghany Highlands. Early morning rain and wintry precipitation gave way to powerful, gusty winds and a steep dive in temperatures, according to VDOT. In addition, numerous secondary roads in the northern valley are blocked by high water.
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms

MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
VIRGINIA STATE

