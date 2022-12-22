ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. TCU in College Football Playoff

It all came together for Michigan in the regular-season finale against Ohio State. This was truly the clash of the titans, as the two undefeated Big Ten teams met to determine who would represent the Big Ten East in the conference championship game against Purdue. More importantly, it was a battle to see who would get a chance to compete in the College Football Playoff.
RUMOR: Eagles’ Jalen Hurts gets concerning loose injury timeline for return

Jalen Hurts might not be back on the field until the postseason after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 15, according to one medical source. The star quarterback was having an incredible campaign in 2022, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 13-1 record in a competitive NFC East Division. The Eagles will head to Dallas to play the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with a chance to lock up the division and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Why Russell Wilson isn’t scared after brutal outing for Broncos vs. Rams on Christmas

The Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom so many times this season, you’d think they were in a bottomless pit. Russell Wilson’s arrival has gone wrong in every possible way. The latest in their embarrassing season is a 51-17 loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. After the Broncos game, though, Russell Wilson remained positive about coming out of this rut, per Mike Klis.
The shocking season-ending injury Budda Baker played through for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals’ Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker reportedly suffered a fractured shoulder during the team’s 19-16 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport. Baker ultimately played through the injury and shockingly remained in the game. He will miss the Cardinals’ final two contests of the year as a result of the […] The post The shocking season-ending injury Budda Baker played through for Cardinals vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos’ starter makes a promise after dreadful loss to Rams

The Denver Broncos may have just lost their worst game ever. Well, I’m sure there are others out there that are worse than this one, but it is definitely up there. I mean, both teams were 4-10, but after the final whistle blew, we could tell which team was worse despite the records. The Rams have been terrible this year, but they hung 51 points on the Broncos.
Jalen Hurts’ Week 17 status vs. Saints gets update from Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

The Philadelphia Eagles fell just short of defeating the Dallas Cowboys and clinching the NFC East division title on Sunday. However, they were ultimately defeated 40-34 by Dallas. The Eagles’ offensive effort was impressive given the absence of Jalen Hurts. Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni provided an injury update on Hurts for Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns officially saw their playoff hopes come to a bitter end on Saturday after a disheartening 17-10 loss courtesy of the New Orleans Saints. This wasn’t exactly the Christmas present Browns fans were hoping for. After the gutting loss, Watson was understandably disappointed in his post-game interview. The three-time Pro […] The post Deshaun Watson drops brutal truth bomb on Browns’ painful loss to Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields fantasy owners will love latest injury update for the Bears’ QB

The Chicago Bears received a crucial injury update on QB Justin Fields on Monday, per Nicholas Moreano. “#Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields is good to go this week after being stepped on late in the game, and he mentioned there has been no consideration to shut him down for the rest of the […] The post Justin Fields fantasy owners will love latest injury update for the Bears’ QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 major reason Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday amid their 4-11 2022 season. The majority of the NFL world was not surprised to learn that Hackett was fired. However, there was reportedly one major reason that led Denver to cut ties with the coach, per Ian Rapoport. “The sideline skirmish yesterday, that was […] The post The 1 major reason Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mac Jones dirty hit on Eli Apple draws swift action from NFL

As the losses pile up for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, the frustration continues to boil over. Jones appeared to throw an illegal low block on Eli Apple while the Cincinnati Bengals defensive back was trying to clear a path for teammate Germaine Pratt, who was running to the end zone with a fumble […] The post Mac Jones dirty hit on Eli Apple draws swift action from NFL appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Eagles most to blame for Week 16 loss vs. Cowboys

After running the show over the past five weeks against a murder’s row, including the Green Bay Packers, the Tennessee Titans, the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears – okay, maybe it wasn’t that tough of a schedule – the Philadelphia Eagles dropped a nail-biter to the Dallas Cowboys on the road, recording only their second loss of the season while keeping their division rivals alive for the NFC East pennant.
