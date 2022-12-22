ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nocona, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
FORT WORTH, TX
KFOR

Dangerous wind chill coming, some snow too

While we may see some light snow across the state, by far, the biggest impacts weatherwise will be the dangerous combination of winds and low temperatures. Look for the cold front to plow through the state Thursday morning, bringing plummeting temps and winds to 50mph. Wind chill values are set to go as cold as -35 in northern Oklahoma and -20 central.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home

This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
KXII.com

Power outages across Texoma

(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KOCO

TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma

An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
OKLAHOMA STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022

While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
ARDMORE, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Stephens County inmate is currently being investigated. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Monday saying the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance. The OSBI said the inmate was found dead, alone in a cell, late Christmas morning....
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy