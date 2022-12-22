Read full article on original website
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
Dangerous wind chill coming, some snow too
While we may see some light snow across the state, by far, the biggest impacts weatherwise will be the dangerous combination of winds and low temperatures. Look for the cold front to plow through the state Thursday morning, bringing plummeting temps and winds to 50mph. Wind chill values are set to go as cold as -35 in northern Oklahoma and -20 central.
Will Wichita Falls see coldest wind chills ever recorded?
With low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero headed to the doorsteps of Wichita Falls and the surrounding areas, will this arctic blast bring record-low temperatures?
Frozen pipes and fire, damages Wichita Falls home
This story was updated at 4:36 p.m. with new information provided by the fire department. WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A maintenance person reportedly trying to thaw frozen pipes accidentally sets a house on fire. According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block […]
More than 1,900 without power as Arctic air moves through East Texas
UPDATE – SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Texas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — As Arctic air […]
Thousands Without Power Around NE Oklahoma As Winter Storms Bring Snow, Frigid Temperatures
Winter weather returned to Oklahoma on Thursday, bringing strong winds and some snow to parts of the state. The hazardous conditions have also left thousands without power across northeast Oklahoma. As of 3 p.m.. on Thursday, Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) has reported that around 1,235 customers are without power...
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
Plumbers overwhelmed by number of frozen, busted pipe calls during extreme cold
Hundreds of Oklahomans continue to suffer through excruciatingly low temperatures that have a lasting effect on their home.
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
UPDATE: Mississippi church van reportedly stolen by escaped inmate Christmas Day recovered in Texas
Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports that a church van reportedly stolen by at least one escaped detainee has been recovered in Texas. Jones confirmed on Twitter that a white church van stolen from Belmont Church Christmas morning was recovered in a body of water in Anna, Texas, later Christmas Day.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives for December 22nd, 2022
While you're enjoying Christmas this weekend, be sure you keep an eye out for these folks who are on Santa's naughty list this week. We have come to that time once again, where we ask for your help in Texoma. Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released their latest top five most wanted fugitives. This week we have some folks that are wanted for theft of property, assault on a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child.
Texas ex-military helicopter crew chief cannot identify lights following car
A Texas witness at Burkburnett reported watching three yellow lights at different distances away from his vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Discover the Coldest Place in Oklahoma
Surprisingly, Oklahoma is considered a southern state (despite residents who argue it’s a midwestern one). Despite its location on a map, this state can get much colder than expected. Today, we are going to take a look at Oklahoma and see just how cold the weather can get. Let’s discover the coldest place in Oklahoma, plus a few other interesting facts about this chilly state!
Ambulance topples over at Ardmore intersection
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — First responders were involved in an accident in Ardmore on Tuesday afternoon. Ardmore police said a Marshall County ambulance tipped over at the intersection of U.S. 70 and South Commerce Street. One person treated at a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Police have not yet...
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
TURN AROUND & IMMEDIENTLY LEAVE IF YOU SEE PURPLE PAINT IN TEXAS
Here's why you need to turn around and quickly leave the area if you see purple paint in Texas. There are a few ways to notify people that entry is forbidden. A few common ways are:. Oral Notice. Written Notice. Signs. Fenced Off Area. However, in Texas, there is one...
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
Man dies following crash into Wichita River
This marks the 20th traffic fatality in Wichita Falls for the year 2022, according to Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Officer, Sgt. Charlie Eipper.
Stephens County inmate found dead on Christmas morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The death of a Stephens County inmate is currently being investigated. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation released a statement on Monday saying the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office requested their assistance. The OSBI said the inmate was found dead, alone in a cell, late Christmas morning....
