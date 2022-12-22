Read full article on original website
Ohio State football’s second chance at greatness comes against Georgia in the Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team that arrived in Atlanta on Sunday night is different than the one that opened the season as a favorite to play for the national championship. Whether these Buckeyes are better remains to be seen. They earned Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal...
Ohio State vs. Georgia Peach Bowl preview matchup: DE J.T. Tuimoloau vs. LT Broderick Jones
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sunday’s 2022 Peach Bowl playoff semifinal between Ohio State football and Georgia will decide who plays for the national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Each day this week, cleveland.com will preview a key matchup in the game. Today, Ohio State...
Ohio State football’s Georgia focus began before the Buckeyes knew they were Peach Bowl-bound
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football arrived in Atlanta on Sunday night to finalize preparations for Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia. That project began before OSU knew it would play the Bulldogs, or that it would even make the playoff. After the shock of a regular season-ending loss to Michigan, the team needed a new focus. So it shifted its mindset to the most plausible opponent it would face if it was pulled back into national championship pursuit.
Georgia-Ohio State and Michigan-TCU concerns, confidence and expert analysis: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Two episodes of The College Football Survivor Show broke down the College Football Playoff semifinals set for New Year’s Eve between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State, and No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. On the latest episode available to all listeners,...
Georgia’s defense back to basics to prepare for Ohio State football’s unique threat in Peach Bowl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football needs a bounce-back performance in Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Georgia after closing the regular season with a thud against Michigan. The Bulldogs are trying to bury some parts of their last performance, too. LSU put up a crisp 502 passing yards and...
Right and wrong picks on Ohio State All-Americans, the Heisman, and the playoff: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means are taking a quick look back before their podcast coverage begins from Atlanta for the Ohio State-Georgia matchup in the Peach Bowl. Buckeye Talk for the rest of the week will be coming to you from the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Alabama’s already given Ohio State the aggressive blueprint to beat Georgia
ATLANTA — If Ohio State wants to beat reigning college football national champion Georgia, all it has to do is look at the last team to do so. Alabama thumped the Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship by using a blueprint that the Buckeyes can apply this season and practically any under Ryan Day. All they have to do is throw the ball early and as often as possible.
Ohio State football braces for Stetson Bennett IV, the best 2-star, Juco transfer walk-on of all time
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Everything about Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is contrary to the Ohio State football quarterback plan. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has built his program on searching every corner of America for elite quarterback talent, bringing those players to Columbus and developing them into Heisman Trophy finalists. He inherited Dwayne Haskins, pulled Justin Fields in through the transfer portal and got in on the ground floor of C.J. Stroud.
