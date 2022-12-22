ATLANTA — If Ohio State wants to beat reigning college football national champion Georgia, all it has to do is look at the last team to do so. Alabama thumped the Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship by using a blueprint that the Buckeyes can apply this season and practically any under Ryan Day. All they have to do is throw the ball early and as often as possible.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO