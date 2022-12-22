Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Carlos Correa, Mets optimistic deal will get done despite concerns during physical, per report
Once again, issues with Carlos Correa's physical may complicate the completion of a long-term free agent contract. His original 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell apart because of the club's apparent concerns with his medical evaluation, and now Correa's subsequent 12-year, $315 deal with the New York Mets may be in jeopardy, Ken Rosenthal reported Saturday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Breaks century mark again
Kelce corralled six of eight targets for 113 yards in Saturday's 24-10 win over the Seahawks. Kelce did all the dirty work between the red zones in this one, producing his second 100-yard receiving effort in as many weeks. The star tight end has been on a touchdown drought over the last four weeks, but it is hard to complain about a player who has already contributed 12 scores through 15 games. Look for Kelce to remain heavily involved in the offensive gameplan ahead of next Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs. Buccaneers score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Sunday Night Football'
Tampa Bay looks to maintain its very slim hold on the NFC South. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are on the field closing out the NFL's Christmas Day tripleheader, and it's basically now or never for Tampa Bay to get itself in order ahead of a potential playoff push. Coming in on a two-game losing streak, the Bucs have struggled mightily all year, but here they get a banged-up Arizona squad on an even worse losing streak (four games) and down to third-string quarterback Trace McSorley. Even still, both sides traded ugly possessions to open the matchup, with kickers Matt Prater and Ryan Succop doing all the first-half scoring en route to a 6-6 tie before the break.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Suffers reaggravation Sunday
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Wirfs re-aggravated his ankle injury in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Wirfs had missed each of Tampa Bay's previous three games as a result of an ankle issue, but it now sounds as if the 320-pounder didn't make it out of Sunday's contest unscathed despite playing every offensive snap. More clarification regarding the significance of Wirfs' injured ankle should be provided after he undergoes further testing Monday afternoon.
CBS Sports
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Scores in return
Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play could mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
CBS Sports
Vikings' James Lynch: Done for regular season
Lynch (shoulder) is expected to miss the final two weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over the Giants, Lynch is expected to pull back and rehab the injury for the final two games of the regular season, setting his sights on a potential postseason return. The 23-year-old will finish the 2022 campaign with 20 tackles while appearing in a career-high 15 contests. In Lynch's absence, Esezi Otomewo could garner a larger role moving forward.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
atozsports.com
Film proves that one Titans’ player is still having a very difficult time
The Tennessee Titans’ offense has been in the mud as of late. For most of the season, inconsistency has been a massive problem for them. As injuries have piled up, the offensive line has had more and more issues. Now, almost their entire unit is made up of backup players.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Breezes to 24 points in win
Beal had 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-111 victory over the Kings. Beal finished second on Washington with 24 points, marking his fourth straight big scoring performance since returning from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury. In the four contests since his return, the star guard is averaging 27.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Beal didn't add much in peripheral stats Friday, but he helped his fantasy managers' percentages with an efficient 10-for-16 line from the field.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Cashes in receiving TD
McKinnon rushed five times for seven yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 24-10 win over Seattle. McKinnon was bottled up on the ground, but he was able to provide his fifth receiving touchdown -- and sixth overall -- over his last four games. Isiah Pacheco (90 yards on 15 touches) did the heavy lifting on early downs, but McKinnon's nose for the end zone as a receiver salvaged a down rushing performance. The 30-year-old is on an incredible hot streak and warrants starting until he cools off, but fantasy managers should be wary of the dud potential with a player who is so touchdown-dependent. McKinnon will attempt to keep his scoring streak going against the Broncos next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Best dressed NFL players ahead of Christmas Eve games, including the Grinch doing the Griddy
The weather outside for most NFL games on Christmas Eve is frightful, but some of the outfits we are seeing are so delightful. This year for the holidays football fans got the gift of a full slate of games on Dec. 24. We all must be on the good list this year, because we have 11 games to tune into today.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Helps power rushing win
Hill logged nine carries for 56 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Browns. He did record a target or passing attempt. Hill played a primary role in this comeback effort during Saturday's brutally cold and windy conditions. After struggling to establish any consistency with its banged-up receiving corps, New Orleans turned to an option running game between Hill and running back Alvin Kamara, the latter of whom paced the team with 20 rushing attempts for 76 yards. Hill totaled 27 yards on his first two carries in the second quarter, and he finished his most carries since the Week 8 win over Las Vegas. This included an eight-yard rushing touchdown through the middle of Cleveland's defense to tie the game 10-10 early in the third quarter. While Hill's increased usage was largely due to the unique conditions of Saturday's game, New Orleans' recent success with its rushing game could mean an increased role for Hill over the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Matt Milano: Moderate effort in win
Milano recorded six tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed during Saturday's 35-13 win over the Bears. Milano logged a respectable six stops in the Week 16 contest versus Chicago, as he now has 91 total tackles across 14 games played this year. The 223-pound linebacker should once again play a significant role defensively when the Bills square up against Cincinnati next Monday night.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Gets surgery, hopeful for Week 18
Tannehill, who is out for Saturday's game against the Texans, reportedly traveled to Birmingham, Ala. earlier this week and had a tightrope surgical procedure on his right ankle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He won't be available for the Titans' Week 17 game against the Cowboys but is hopeful to play Week 18 against the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Powers through pain for big day
Walker (ankle/back) rushed 26 times for 107 yards and lost two yards on two receptions in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. It was tough sledding early on for Walker after he managed just 10 yards on his first eight carries. Seattle stuck with the run despite playing from behind, resulting in the rookie's third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Head coach Pete Carroll noted that Walker jammed his ankle a couple of times over the course of the contest, but that his lead back was able to finish without issues, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Walker's fantasy managers appeared to have dodged a bullet, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the bruising back limited in practice again this week ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Jets.
