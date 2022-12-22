ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Vehicle crashes into discount store in San Ysidro

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A vehicle crashed into a Dollar Tree store Wednesday in the San Ysidro neighborhood, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at the store, which is located in the Las Americas Shopping Center at 4520 Camino De La Plaza.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire department evacuated the building as a precautionary measure, according to its incident website. Officials also called in a city of San Diego structural engineer to inspect the building.

