ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Zach LaVine using tactic to force trade from Bulls?

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6GAz_0jqjnVBJ00

Dec 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) warms up before an NBA game against the Washington Wizards at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

With each passing day, Zach LaVine’s future with the Chicago Bulls looks less and less certain, but the aftermath of one big development may not work out the way the guard wanted.

LaVine has been the subject of widespread reports indicating he has friction with teammates and is at the heart of internal dysfunction within the team. The most notable of these reports came from Shams Charania of The Athletic , whose report on the dysfunction included quotes from LaVine himself .

Many around the league have noted that report and raised an eyebrow at it. Multiple sources told Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report that they viewed the story, particularly its LaVine-centric narrative, as an effort on the part of the player’s camp to start the process of trying to force a trade.

Pincus adds that a deal will not be easy, and interest might not be strong. LaVine is in the first year of a five-year, $215 million contract, and there is widespread concern around the league about the long-term health of the guard’s surgically-repaired knee. The consensus is that few teams would be willing to take on a player with those health concerns on such a massive contract.

If LaVine is made available by the Bulls, some teams will certainly want to check in . The asking price will determine a lot, but the Bulls are under no obligation to consider a trade request, even if one is made. That means an uncertain situation is likely looming ahead of the trade deadline.

The post Zach LaVine using tactic to force trade from Bulls? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes

Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins and Serge Ibaka feud over strange remark

Former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins suddenly have beef after some odd comments Perkins made on television. Perkins was discussing the stakes facing the Boston Celtics a year after losing in the NBA Finals, and compared it to his experience playing with the Thunder. He pointed out that many believed the... The post Kendrick Perkins and Serge Ibaka feud over strange remark appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Psychs Out Jalen Brunson During Free Throws

DeRozan psychs out Brunson during late-game free throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is a big proponent of the mental side of basketball. You can hear it in the way he often analogizes games to boxing matches — and the fourth quarter to the "championship round." You can see it in the way he victimizes opposing defenders with waves of pump fakes before drilling a jumper or earning a trip to the free throw line.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideTheHeat

Is Dwyane Wade Next After Dallas Mavericks Unveil Statue Of Dirk Nowitzki?

The Dallas Mavericks repaid retired star Dirk Nowitizki for his loyalty by unveiling a statue of him Sunday outside the arena. It raised the question of if the Miami Heat will do the same for Dwyane Wade, who, like Nowitzki, is the greatest player in franchise history? The Mavericks presented the statue before their Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
184K+
Followers
23K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy