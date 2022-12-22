ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas police seeking help to identify vehicle that struck victim

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OY2gV_0jqjnNMj00

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a car that hit a victim early December.

The vehicle of interest is related to an incident that occurred in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on December 7.

Further investigation by police revealed the blunt force trauma to the victim was a result of the victim being struck by the suspect vehicle.

"Investigators are attempting to locate a suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a silver or gray Chevrolet four door pickup truck, with a white front end," police said. "The same suspect vehicle returned two days later but now with a full white spray paint job."

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Man dead after Henderson house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man is dead after a house fire in Henderson, Sunday. The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a fire at 404 Cattail Cir, just west of Pacific Drive Avenue. Arriving fire crews found an unconscious man inside the home, and...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. Police were working to determine if Saturday’s robbery was connected to others across the Las Vegas valley. A suspect robbed […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard near Seven Magic Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Las Vegas Boulevard, near Mile Marker 12, was closed in both directions Christmas Day due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police. Police asked drivers to use Interstate 15 and avoid the area while they investigated the incident. No other details were released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 arrested on DUI charges after deadly crash near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men were arrested on DUI charges after a crash in the central Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 1:06 a.m. Dec. 21 near E. Sahara Ave. and McLeod Dr. According to police, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Sahara while a 2018 Hyundai was traveling south on McLeod, approaching the intersection. The two cars hit in the intersection, causing debris to hit a third, unoccupied vehicle nearby.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy