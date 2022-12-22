North Las Vegas police seeking help to identify vehicle that struck victim

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a car that hit a victim early December.

The vehicle of interest is related to an incident that occurred in the 2700 block of East Craig Road on December 7.

Further investigation by police revealed the blunt force trauma to the victim was a result of the victim being struck by the suspect vehicle.

"Investigators are attempting to locate a suspect vehicle, which appeared to be a silver or gray Chevrolet four door pickup truck, with a white front end," police said. "The same suspect vehicle returned two days later but now with a full white spray paint job."

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.