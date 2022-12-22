Read full article on original website
Mark Our Words: Invisible Locs Are Going to Dominate 2023 (and Here’s How to Rock the Look)
a bunch of protective styles sweep the internet in 2022 (think: goddess braids, flat twists and layered braids). But we're...
Reese Witherspoon Looks Like a Proud Mom Posing with Her Christmas Tree
Reese Witherspoon isn’t afraid to admit that she decorates for the holidays way too early. Earlier this month, the Morning Show star offered a glimpse of her Christmas tree that’s so stunning, it made its debut on December 1. Witherspoon posted an Instagram photo of herself posing in front of the fully decorated shrub.
‘Tis the Season: Sarah Ferguson Shares Pics of Her Over-the-Top Christmas Decor and Tree on IG
Deck the halls with Sarah Ferguson—aka she’s bringing the holiday season to the Royal Lodge. The Duchess of York recently went on Instagram to tell her followers about the newest edition of her Youtube series, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. In a snapshot (posted on her IG Story),...
How to Get Your Spouse Into Therapy, According to a Clinical Psychologist
Your spouse is going through some stuff (aren’t we all?) and it’s taking a toll on the relationship. It’s never a bad idea to seek outside help from a therapist, but it’s one thing to do it yourself and another to suggest it to someone else. Fortunately, we spoke to clinical psychologist Dr. Bethany Cook and got some expert advice on how to get your spouse into therapy (plus, the mistakes most likely to derail the conversation).
