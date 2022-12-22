Managing your mental health over the difficult holiday season

The holiday season can create extra demands in our everyday lives, and mixing in new health concerns like Covid, RSV, and the flu can lead to excessive stress for some. But there are things you can do to cope with all the overwhelming feelings.

“For some people, it is just fatigue with life. You know, we've been through a lot in the last three years, pretty much living in a pressure cooker. And for some people, this is the time that it's taking its toll,” explained Natasha Pierre, a mental health educator.

Pierre said there are several reasons many of us feel down this holiday season. She recommended acknowledging and honoring how you feel and creating boundaries with family members to help protect your mental well-being.

“Self-advocacy, recognizing that we also get to choose how and with whom, and what we do each day really empowers us to take control of our mental and emotional health,” explained Pierre

Since suicides can be very unexpected with seemingly happy people like Stephen "Twitch" Boss recently, Pierre reminded us to check in with those we care about.

“This holiday season, the gifts that we really need to give may not be what's under the tree. It may actually be just a listening ear. It may be just, you know what, I'm here for you. How can I support you in this time?” said Pierre.

Finally, as we head into the New Year, Pierre said don't focus with regret on what you didn't do or accomplish. But instead, focus on being grateful for making it through.

“I'm grateful that I have survived 100% of my worst days, and whatever 2023 brings, I will be ready to face it. And I trust that my tribe, that my support system, will be there with me too. And with that, I'm grateful,” explained Pierre

If you or someone you know is struggling during the holidays. Please call the crisis center of Tampa Bay at 211. And if you fear someone could die by suicide, you can call 988, which is the National Suicide Prevention lifeline.