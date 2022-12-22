Enrollment up at Northern Illinois University
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois universities across the state are seeing major increases in enrollment over the past year, and that includes Northern Illinois University.
The 2022-2023 Fall semester freshmen enrollment at public universities increased by 5% compared to enrollment from a year ago, according to the Illinois Board of High Education. This bucked the national trend, which indicated a 2% decrease in freshmen enrollment at all public universities.
Enrollment increased over 10% from this time last year at NIU. The state also outpaced national enrollment growth rate of African American and Latino freshmen, increasing by a remarkable 13%, compared to a decrease of 1% at the national level.
