Fellsmere, FL

luxury-houses.net

Listed at Nearly $9 Million, This Magnificent Waterfront Estate in Stuart Florida has Exceptional Access to Indian River Lagoon

6761 SE North Marina Way Home in Stuart, Florida for Sale. 6761 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida is a magnificent waterfront estate just minutes to the Atlantic Ocean perfect for entertaining, enjoy sunsets and tropical breezes from covered patios and open terraces. This Home in Stuart offers 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6761 SE North Marina Way, please contact Stephanie Gray (Phone: 772-263-2888) & Patricia Kloiber (Phone: 772-260-6559) at Berkshire Hathaway Florida Realty for full support and perfect service.
STUART, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.

Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
FLORIDA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL

Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
TITUSVILLE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Low income housing coming to Gifford

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Indian River County commissioners have approved contributing $340,000 towards the development of affordable housing at 4355 38th Ave. in Gifford, next to Dodgertown Elementary School. The county portion comes from federal funding Indian River County received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The ARP...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 new Florida license plates now available

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state of Florida has new car swag. Two license plates were released and made available statewide by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Gadsden flag license plate featuring historic slogan “Dont Tread On Me.” Now that license plate is available […]
TAMPA, FL
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues

Note: The next edition of Union Station will be on Jan. 6, 2023. Until then, happy holidays!. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he favors legislation prohibiting paycheck deductions for teachers union dues. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke in favor of legislation that would prohibit paycheck deductions for teachers...
FLORIDA STATE

