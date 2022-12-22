ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?

By Alyssa Storm
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AbFzi_0jqjlFNL00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous.

Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used to in Northeast Kansas.

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

“We don’t often see these, we see them sometimes, but we don’t often see these kinds of wind chills,” said Sarah Teefey, with the National Weather Service. “So, we’re really just not very acclimated to it.”

During extremely cold weather, local doctors say it only takes a few minutes for the early signs of frostbite to appear.

“Frostbite can happen in just a matter of minutes, especially in times where it’s going to be extremely cold or windy, or if your skin is unexposed or getting wet,” said Jared Schreiner, with Topeka ER & Hospital.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

You know you’re in the early stages of frostbite if your skin changes to a red color, then very pale. You will also experience tingling or numbing in those areas. If you are experiencing any of those symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor sooner, rather than later.

”It’s always easier for us to prevent any kind of illness than for us to treat it,” Schreiner said.

The experts say you should be spending only a couple minutes outside, if it’s necessary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Christmas night forecast: Wintry mix tonight, cold Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A light wintry mix is moving through Northeast Kansas this evening. Expect a light dusting of snow east of Highway 75, a wintry mix/sleet between Topeka and Manhattan and points north/south, and a glaze of ice west of Manhattan and again points north/south of there. There may be some slick spots Monday morning, but any amounts that fall will be light. Give extra time on the roads if you are out Monday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: NWS revises wintry mix forecast for Christmas night

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: The National Weather Service has revised its forecast for Christmas night. It is as follows. There is a chance of a light wintry mix Sunday night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo Lights extended after winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is extending its Zoo Lights display schedule following weather delays. The Topeka Zoo announced Zoo Lights will be open Dec. 29-30 from 5-9 p.m. after it had to close multiple days to winter weather conditions. Prices will be adjusted as well, with adult tickets now selling for $8 instead […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Holiday shopping affected after winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The week leading up to Christmas had some people on a last-minute shopping spree. After the winter storm on Thursday, many people had to change their shopping plans, leaving them to get it done Friday and Saturday. “All week has been busy, but then that storm on Wednesday, that kind of threw […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

Cold Christmas Eve night, but a wintry mix possible by late Christmas Day

Freezing rain/light snow possible Christmas (evening hours) Santa should feel right at home in Northeast Kansas with our overnight temperatures. We’ll drop back into the single digits, and most likely feel sub-zero again by Christmas morning for a North Pole-esque experience for the big man. The weather should be dry for the night and the start of Christmas Day.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Western Kansas Water Levels to be Measured

A crew from the Kansas Geological Survey, based at the University of Kansas, will be in western Kansas measuring groundwater levels the first week of January. Levels are measured annually as part of a joint project conducted by KGS and the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) to monitor the health of the state’s valuable groundwater resources.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

How to treat and prevent hypothermia

KSNF/KODE — Weather can be predicted but is often unpredictable. When unusual arctic weather hits, hypothermia and frostbite are serious medical emergencies that shouldn’t be taken lightly. What is hypothermia? Hypothermia is a condition that is often caused by lengthy periods of exposure to cold temperatures but can also be a result of drugs or […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New warming center makes it’s way Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- As life-threatening cold set in, the Topeka Rescue Mission saw the need for a warming station in Topeka. On Dec. 22, they opened warming center in a building just a block away from their facility. It’s open to anyone who needs relief from the elements, offering cots, chairs and a hot cup of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Freezing drizzle brings ‘black ice,’ hazardous road conditions to parts of Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Road conditions are worsening as a winter storm begins to move into Kansas on Wednesday. Several Kansas law enforcement agencies and emergency management departments are reporting slick roadways due to freezing drizzle. Nemaha County Emergency Management reports that freezing drizzle is falling across the Flint Hills and warns that this could create […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka law enforcement prepare for winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Police Department is fully expecting an increase in accident calls to come in as the weather continues to get worse on Wednesday. They recommend packing what you need in your car now, as you never know when it could come in handy. They suggest blankets, a cell phone charger, an emergency […]
TOPEKA, KS
natureworldnews.com

At Least 5 Died from Road Crashes in Oklahoma, Kansas Due to Heavy Snow

According to a recent weather report, at least five people died after separate road accidents occurred in Kansas and Oklahoma due to severe winter weather conditions. The Christmas rush is in the air with only days before the Holiday. However, the holiday travel would be problematic due to the winter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kait 8

Area preparing for significant snowfall

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Northeast Arkansas is preparing for a cold snap that could bring some troubling snow. The Arkansas and Missouri Department of Transportation crews and cities have treated roads in preparation for the winter precipitation. Area residents and businesses have been gearing up for the colder weather...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KSNT News

KSNT News

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy