How dangerous are these extreme cold temperatures?

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – With extreme wind chills, doctors say being outside for any amount of time can be dangerous.

Medical professionals and the National Weather Service say the weather conditions we’re expecting to get are a recipe for disaster, especially for your health. Cold weather and high winds are a combination that we aren’t used to in Northeast Kansas.

“We don’t often see these, we see them sometimes, but we don’t often see these kinds of wind chills,” said Sarah Teefey, with the National Weather Service. “So, we’re really just not very acclimated to it.”

During extremely cold weather, local doctors say it only takes a few minutes for the early signs of frostbite to appear.

“Frostbite can happen in just a matter of minutes, especially in times where it’s going to be extremely cold or windy, or if your skin is unexposed or getting wet,” said Jared Schreiner, with Topeka ER & Hospital.

You know you’re in the early stages of frostbite if your skin changes to a red color, then very pale. You will also experience tingling or numbing in those areas. If you are experiencing any of those symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor sooner, rather than later.

”It’s always easier for us to prevent any kind of illness than for us to treat it,” Schreiner said.

The experts say you should be spending only a couple minutes outside, if it’s necessary.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.