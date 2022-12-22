MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The State of Alabama has awarded $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. Funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to help individuals and families who face losing their homes or are already homeless. “Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “Unfortunately, homelessness...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO