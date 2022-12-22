ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Biden nominates San Diego judge for federal court seat

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Poiqa_0jqjkUBx00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - President Joe Biden Wednesday nominated a San Diego Superior Court judge to serve as a federal judge for the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California, which comprises San Diego and Imperial counties.

Marian Gaston has served in San Diego Superior Court since 2015 and was one of three people nominated to California-based federal judgeships by the White House on Wednesday. Gaston was also a deputy public defender for nearly 20 years in the San Diego County Public Defender's Office prior to her judicial career.

She graduated from Emory University in 1993 and received her law degree from University of California, Berkeley in 1996.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district

Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege told News Channel 3 that she is unsure what she and her husband plan to do with a house the couple recently purchased outside of the district she serves. Holstege confirmed that she and her husband had bought the house and were planning to move into it, if she had The post Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege considering plans for house bought outside district appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC News

Biden to announce six new judicial nominees

President Joe Biden will announce six new judicial nominees in his final batch of selections in 2022, a White House official told NBC News, as it looks to two more years of reshaping the federal courts under an expanded Democratic Senate majority. The nominees are for federal district courts —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy