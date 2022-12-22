ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

UK children with growth disturbance given access to weekly injections

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1591LL_0jqjk2o600
Doctors estimate that about 2,200 children in the UK could benefit from the decision by needing fewer injections to boost their hormone levels.

Thousands of children who fail to grow normally because of a hormone deficiency have been given access to a weekly injection for the condition after new guidance from the medicines watchdog.

Children with the disorder, known as growth disturbance, have previously required daily injections of the growth hormone somatropin to ensure their healthy development. But a fast-track assessment by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) means patients can now use a more convenient weekly injection called somatrogon.

The drug is the first to be recommended under an accelerated evaluation process that was completed in three-quarters of the time it usually takes Nice to perform its cost comparisons. The drug will now be available to children with growth disturbance aged three years and older.

Doctors estimate that about 2,200 children in the UK could benefit from the decision by needing fewer injections to boost their hormone levels. Evidence from clinical trials shows somatrogon is as effective as somatropin.

“The introduction of a long-acting preparation of growth hormone given on a once-weekly basis has the potential to improve the quality of life in many of the children on growth hormone treatment,” said Prof Mehul Dattani, head of paediatric endocrinology at UCL Great Ormond Street institute of child health.

He said the weekly treatment could particularly suit families that struggle to administer daily injections for a variety of reasons. These range from children with needle phobia and adolescents who find it difficult to stick to a regimen of daily injections, to visually impaired children and those with learning difficulties and neurodisabilities. “The adherence to treatment is likely to improve in many of these children and young people with the administration of fewer injections,” Dattani said.

Growth hormone is produced by the pituitary gland deep inside the brain. If there is a problem with the gland, or the part of the brain that communicates with it, the production of hormone can be disrupted and the child will not grow. The first sign can be when growth slows down about the age of two to three.

Daily growth hormone injections have been a great success in helping children who cannot make enough hormone naturally to grow to a normal height and live their lives without restrictions, said Prof Gary Butler, a consultant in paediatric and adolescent endocrinology at University College London hospital. He said children treated included those with inactive pituitary glands, those born very small, or with certain genetic disorders that prevented normal growth, and children who had survived brain tumour treatment.

“The success depends on regular treatment, so having only once weekly injections is a major benefit to the children and their families to make things easier and get a better boost to their growth,” he said.

Nice’s approval of somatrogon was completed seven weeks quicker than the watchdog’s older cost comparison process, which takes 29 weeks. Under the new procedures, Nice aims to conduct swift, light-touch appraisals for simple, low-risk treatments that do not require more involved assessments.

Helen Knight, the director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “The recommendation of somatrogon is a welcome development for the care of children with a growth disturbance caused by growth hormone deficiency. We want to get the best care to patients fast, while ensuring value for money for the taxpayer, and at the same time creating useful and usable advice for the NHS,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

King Charles’s speech left Tories squirming: he preached the values they’ve abandoned

Do people still rise out of their Christmas Day torpor to listen to the monarch’s message to the nation at 3pm? It used to be the one immutable point of the day: the only time in the year when the Queen – and it was always the Queen in living memory – spoke directly to the nation in her own words, unscripted by ministers. Yet its familiarity and – let’s face it – frequent vacuousness make it feel less relevant or significant to many these days.
The Guardian

Men admit break-in at Hampshire zoo in which giraffes and tigers suffered

Two men have admitted breaking into a zoo and damaging the penguin and giraffe enclosures during an incident in which a bottle was allegedly thrown at a giraffe’s head. Nathan Daniels, 21, admitted damaging the penguin enclosure at Marwell zoo, near Southampton, while Bradley Green, 24, admitted damaging an enclosure containing giraffes.
The Independent

Generation of children held back as hundreds of thousands wait for key NHS care

Hundreds of thousands of children have been left waiting by the NHS for the developmental therapies they need, with some waiting more than two years, The Independent can reveal.The long waiting lists for services such as speech and language therapy will see a generation of children held back in their development and will “impact Britain for the long haul”, according to the head of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH).More than 1,500 children have been left waiting for two years for NHS therapies, according to internal data obtained by The Independent, while a further 9,000 have...
The Independent

Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat

A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
Daily Mail

Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated

A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare...
DURHAM, NC
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
The Independent

Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action

A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
Tyla

Woman furious after being billed by neighbour for fence he put up 17 years ago

When deciding on a new house to either buy or rent, one of the biggest questions a lot of us will ask ourselves is: "What are the neighbours like?" Ideally, you never want to have a bad relationship with any of your neighbours, as most likely, you are going to come across them on a regular basis - whether that is them looking after a parcel for you or just an awkward smile as you take out the bins.
MedicalXpress

Endocarditis in patients with cocaine or opioid use disorder increased markedly from 2011 to 2022

The incidence rate of infective endocarditis—a rare but often fatal inflammation of the heart valves—among patients with cocaine use disorder or opioid use disorder increased from 2011 to 2022, with the steepest increase occurring from 2021 to 2022, a new study reports. Study findings contribute to expanding evidence of endocarditis as a significant and growing health concern for people who inject drugs, and further demonstrate that this risk has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
OHIO STATE
The Guardian

Tom Marsh obituary

Tom Marsh, the founding professor of the astronomy and astrophysics group at Warwick University, who has died aged 60, was a world-leading expert on compact binary star systems, two stars closely orbiting around each other. It is believed that the majority of stars are in fact in binary systems, with some close enough to produce complex interactions.
The Guardian

UK government TV ad urges households to take 30 seconds to reduce energy bills

Households will be urged to take only 30 seconds out of their day to reduce their energy use as a UK government TV advertising campaign designed to cut bills finally launches. The advert, part of an £18m campaign originally blocked by Liz Truss, will air during festive schedules from 8.30am on Tuesday on terrestrial and satellite channels, including ITV, Channel 4 and Sky.
The Guardian

Letter: Mike Hodges obituary

Mike Hodges described Michael Caine’s portrayal of Jack Carter in Get Carter as being of “a vengeful, icy killer”. While this is largely true, it ignores the scene – described by Hodges in his DVD commentary as the nub of the movie – in which Caine is shown idly watching a sex film until the point at which his niece, dressed as a schoolgirl, unexpectedly appears with two other female characters and is subsequently abused by an older man. Hodges kept the camera for the most part on Caine’s face; the reactions expressed there, and the tears, convey better than anything else the horror of what the sexual images show, and demonstrate both the skill of the actor and of the director in bringing it out.
The Guardian

The Guardian

540K+
Followers
123K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy