UK children with growth disturbance given access to weekly injections

Doctors estimate that about 2,200 children in the UK could benefit from the decision by needing fewer injections to boost their hormone levels.

Thousands of children who fail to grow normally because of a hormone deficiency have been given access to a weekly injection for the condition after new guidance from the medicines watchdog.

Children with the disorder, known as growth disturbance, have previously required daily injections of the growth hormone somatropin to ensure their healthy development. But a fast-track assessment by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) means patients can now use a more convenient weekly injection called somatrogon.

The drug is the first to be recommended under an accelerated evaluation process that was completed in three-quarters of the time it usually takes Nice to perform its cost comparisons. The drug will now be available to children with growth disturbance aged three years and older.

Doctors estimate that about 2,200 children in the UK could benefit from the decision by needing fewer injections to boost their hormone levels. Evidence from clinical trials shows somatrogon is as effective as somatropin.

“The introduction of a long-acting preparation of growth hormone given on a once-weekly basis has the potential to improve the quality of life in many of the children on growth hormone treatment,” said Prof Mehul Dattani, head of paediatric endocrinology at UCL Great Ormond Street institute of child health.

He said the weekly treatment could particularly suit families that struggle to administer daily injections for a variety of reasons. These range from children with needle phobia and adolescents who find it difficult to stick to a regimen of daily injections, to visually impaired children and those with learning difficulties and neurodisabilities. “The adherence to treatment is likely to improve in many of these children and young people with the administration of fewer injections,” Dattani said.

Growth hormone is produced by the pituitary gland deep inside the brain. If there is a problem with the gland, or the part of the brain that communicates with it, the production of hormone can be disrupted and the child will not grow. The first sign can be when growth slows down about the age of two to three.

Daily growth hormone injections have been a great success in helping children who cannot make enough hormone naturally to grow to a normal height and live their lives without restrictions, said Prof Gary Butler, a consultant in paediatric and adolescent endocrinology at University College London hospital. He said children treated included those with inactive pituitary glands, those born very small, or with certain genetic disorders that prevented normal growth, and children who had survived brain tumour treatment.

“The success depends on regular treatment, so having only once weekly injections is a major benefit to the children and their families to make things easier and get a better boost to their growth,” he said.

Nice’s approval of somatrogon was completed seven weeks quicker than the watchdog’s older cost comparison process, which takes 29 weeks. Under the new procedures, Nice aims to conduct swift, light-touch appraisals for simple, low-risk treatments that do not require more involved assessments.

Helen Knight, the director of medicines evaluation at Nice, said: “The recommendation of somatrogon is a welcome development for the care of children with a growth disturbance caused by growth hormone deficiency. We want to get the best care to patients fast, while ensuring value for money for the taxpayer, and at the same time creating useful and usable advice for the NHS,” she added.