Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
Owners of Older Dodge and Chrysler Cars Told Not to Drive Until Takata Airbags Can Be Replaced
The Takata airbag problem was one of the most publicized automotive catastrophes ever. Major automakers issued massive recalls to replace the dangerous airbag units, which could rupture and send shrapnel into the passenger cabin. Anyone alive in 2015 would’ve been unable to ignore the constant drumbeat of press around the recalls, so it’s surprising to hear that we’re still trying to round up owners of affected vehicles.
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
There’s apparently a quiet revolution going on in the auto industry. No, we’re not alluding to the Hummer EV ad campaign, or the literal silence of electric cars compared to their chugging, belching, gas-powered counterparts. We’re talking about automotive industry bigwigs who are reportedly not completely sold on the electric transition, despite outwardly appearing to endorse it wholeheartedly.
Jalopnik
Auto Executives Are Losing Confidence in EV Adoption
While the rollout of new EV models, government mandates, and infrastructure funding may make it seem like the EV adoption ball is rolling, there are skeptics, and they’re in places you might not expect. CNBC reports that auto industry executives aren’t as confident in EV adoption as they were a year ago. And that confidence has been dropping significantly.
teslarati.com
Canada takes boldest stance on electric vehicles yet
Canada recently released the first details of its flagship policy to achieve one of its most ambitious climate goals to date — by 2035, every new car sold in the country must be emissions-free. While ambitious, Canada may very well achieve the milestone within the next 12 years. Despite...
Carscoops
U.S. Senate Asks Tesla, GM, BMW And Others Whether They’re Linked To Forced Uyghur Labor
Lawmakers in the United States say that vehicles using parts from the Xinjiang region of China should not be sold locally. The United States has banned the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang due to China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden recently wrote to General Motors, Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz and asked them about their Chinese supply lines and any relationships in the Xinjiang region.
americanmilitarynews.com
Trudeau says some hunting guns ‘too dangerous,’ should be banned
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada’s Liberal Party is now looking to ban guns used for hunting that are “too dangerous in other contexts.” His comments come as Canadian lawmakers are working on a major gun control package. The Canadian Parliament has been wrangling for months over...
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
torquenews.com
Tesla Explodes In The Stationary Battery Market: Megapack
Although Tesla grabs headlines for its amazing electric cars - and for the adventures of Elon Musk -, the company also offers a wide variety of products that are increasingly successful, such as its Megapack stationary batteries. Tesla is mainly known for its high-quality electric cars, which have become the...
NASDAQ
Large U.S. refineries shut, fuel prices soar as storm outages surpass 1.5 million
By early afternoon, more than 1.5 million U.S. homes and businesses were without power, largely in the Southeast and Midwest; North Carolina counted more than 187,000 without power. "Crews are restoring power but high winds are making repairs challenging at most of the 4,600 outage locations," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff...
Ars Technica
Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires
One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
US Oil prices jump by $2 a barrel as Americans prepare for holiday weekend travel
Oil prices increased by $2 a barrel on Wednesday as Americans prepare to travel across the country during this upcoming holiday weekend.
The US has a new pollution rule for heavy-duty trucks for the first time in 2 decades
Communities that have long borne the brunt of vehicle pollution are one step closer to breathing cleaner air after the Environmental Protection Agency finalized stricter emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles on Tuesday. The agency's new rule, part of its larger Clean Trucks Plan, is the first time pollution standards for...
rigzone.com
New US Bill Could Halt Sale Of 140Mn Barrels Of SPR Crude
A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140Mn bbl of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years. — A new bipartisan spending bill could cancel the congressional mandates to sell 140 million barrels of crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next five years.
Ram’s CEO Has a Simple Plan To Compete in the Electric Truck Market
Ram's CEO thinks that designing electric trucks that can still do 'truck things' will be important for success. The post Ram’s CEO Has a Simple Plan To Compete in the Electric Truck Market appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
qhubonews.com
People have shared their thoughts on President Biden delivering electric mail trucks, better air quality, and more affordable prices.
This week, President Biden delivered four major wins to advance our nation’s climate, environmental justice, and conservation goals while lowering energy costs for Americans. Using funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. Postal Service announced an historic $9.6 billion investment to put 66,000 electric delivery trucks on the...
Ford Gives Dealerships Advice On How To Get Customers Their Mavericks Sooner
Ford has sent its US dealerships a new memo with instructions on how they can help customers receive their Maverick compact pickup trucks faster. The news comes from the Maverick Truck Club forum, which managed to get a hold of and post the memo, which we've included below. The memo outlines four unique actions.
AOL Corp
Gas prices drop heading into the new year
After a year in which drivers paid some of the highest prices on record at the gas pump, the holidays bring some relief as prices drop ahead of another busy travel season. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California is $4.34, according to the American Automobile Assn. That's a drop of around 80 cents from a month ago and about 30 cents from a year ago.
envirotech-online.com
What was the Dieselgate Scandal?
The "Dieselgate" scandal, also known as "Emissionsgate," refers to a widespread controversy surrounding the illegal use of software in certain diesel vehicles manufactured by Volkswagen Group (VW) that allowed them to emit more harmful pollutants than legally allowed. The scandal came to light in 2015 and has had far-reaching consequences for the company, its shareholders, and the automotive industry as a whole.
Volatile New Car Sales: Dealers Now Getting Stuck With Pre-Ordered Cars
Things are just beginning to favor car buyers for once. Lending institutions are getting stricter about making loans on new car sales that are depreciating faster, decreasing their values quicker. That means a far more likelihood of cars getting upside down. Banks don’t want to be holding the bag for a car worth less than … The post Volatile New Car Sales: Dealers Now Getting Stuck With Pre-Ordered Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
scitechdaily.com
Popular Gasoline Reduction Strategies Aren’t Getting a Chance To Work
Research study finds world leaders give up on increasing gas taxes and reducing subsidies to producers. Around the world, governments have widely attempted two strategies meant to reduce the use of gasoline by making it more expensive. One is implementing taxes in order to raise the price that consumers pay...
Comments / 0