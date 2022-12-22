ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mental Fitness For the New Year

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXDTy_0jqjjs9400

Las Vegas(KLAS)-There are fitness tips out there but mental fitness tips are equally as important and will help you now and into the new year. Mercedes Martinez chats with resilience coach Diedra Perry with her two boys Nathan and Evan with some advice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Welcome In 2023 With Delicious Drinks

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you haven’t made those new years plans yet, it’s time to get going and you could do it at Clique Bar & Lounge. Mercedes Martinez is joined by their lead mixologist Tony Arnone to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Toast To 2023 At PT’s

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can ring in the new year at PT’s with a lot of great food, drinks and other celebrations. Jillian Lopez is joined by Vincent Russo to tell us what they have planned for the new year’s and the recovery the next day.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Amp Up New Year’s Eve

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Up front, it looks like another barbershop but in back, there’s a party. We’re talking about The Barbershop Cuts And Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Kendall Tenney is joined by their lead mixologist Tony Arnone to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Holiday Cocktails In Style

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Ring in the new year like a gangster in the underground at the Mob Museum. Mercedes Martinez joins bartender Paul Stelmack to tell us all about the big party they’re having.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Lighting The Way In The Valley

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Holiday Trip Around Resorts World

Las Vegas(KLAS)-With stops at Enchant, the Rose Rooftop Igloo experience, Hey Christmas Kitty speakeasy bar, and the Hallmark holiday suite, this month’s “So Vegas” segment with Roqui Theus, shows us how Resorts World has become the Winter holiday destination on the Las Vegas strip.For holiday happenings & more, go to rwlasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Healthier New Year’s Eve At Home

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Ringing in the new year at home with friends and family can be just as fun and delicious as heading out. Registered dietitian Mia Syn has easy, healthier recipes that you can serve at a new year’s eve party or an intimate gathering.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Jackpot New Year’s Eve Music Festival

Las Vegas(KLAS)-There’s not a better place than Las Vegas for The Jackpot New Years Eve Music Festival featuring some of the biggest names in electronic music. Jillian Lopez chats with Joe Borusiewicz, Ravealation Events, Partner and executive buyer to tell us more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Family Budgeting For 2023

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The new year offers an opportunity to assess and improve a lot things in our lives including finances. Financial wellness expert Lisa Chastain joins us to help with that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Cool Way To Stay Warm

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s being billed as the world’s largest hot tub party at Circa Resort and Casino. Kendall Tenney is joined by Chayse Baker of Stadium Swim to talk more about the upcoming event and Las Vegas’ only year-round pool amphitheater.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy