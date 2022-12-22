ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Buffalo Bills make rare appearance at the Rochester Airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Buffalo Bills touched down at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Sunday afternoon, and Bills mafia was there to greet them!. The storm, shut down the Buffalo airport, so the Bills landed in Rochester. Fans were lined up at the gates to cheer on the team following a win against the Chicago Bears.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bills can clinch third straight division title with win against Bears

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Buffalo Bills flew to Chicago on Thursday for Week 16’s game against the Bears to avoid this storm, which was a day earlier than usual. With the temperatures expected to be in the single digits and the wind chill expected to be 20 below zero, some might think it could affect the Bills.
CHICAGO, IL
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Native Danny Mendick Back Home In MLB; Signs One Year Deal With Mets

ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Rochester native and former Pittsford Mendon standout, Danny Mendick, has signed a 1-year $1 million deal with the Mets for the upcoming season. He enters his 5th year in the majors after an ACL tear in June sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022 season. It comes after Mendick, 29, spent a few years in the minor leagues prior to getting the getting called up by the White Sox in 2019. He went on to play sixteen games that year.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy