ROCHESTER, NY (WHEC) – Rochester native and former Pittsford Mendon standout, Danny Mendick, has signed a 1-year $1 million deal with the Mets for the upcoming season. He enters his 5th year in the majors after an ACL tear in June sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022 season. It comes after Mendick, 29, spent a few years in the minor leagues prior to getting the getting called up by the White Sox in 2019. He went on to play sixteen games that year.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO