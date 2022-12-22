82-year-old Port Charlotte man still living without power and roof of home after Ian’s damage

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Friends and neighbors are concerned about how much longer a man can last without power and a roof.

82-year-old George Goins has been living alone with major damage to his Port Charlotte home.

Insulation has fallen through his ceiling and tarp replaces where the roof tore off.

Amber Harris said she only met Goins a few days ago but felt compelled to help.

She made a TikTok to try and raise funds for Goins’ repairs.

Donations were pulled together to replace indoor and outdoor break boxes, but Goins is without power until LCEC is paid back fees.

Harris said she’s reached out to nonprofits for help, but efforts have led nowhere.

“Red Cross isn’t accepting any more applications until mid-January. Samaritan’s Purse, which is the tarp one — they’re gone. God’s Pit Crew… they’re gone. Everybody — I’ve made so many calls and everybody’s gone,” said Harris.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s by the weekend.

Goins said he’s taking each day as it comes, but hopes resources for repairs can be found soon.

To help Goins with repairs for his home, you can donate here.