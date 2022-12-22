Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Governor Considers calling recent cold "the Blizzard of '22"Mint MessageBuffalo, NY
Buffalo man given strict sentence for threatening behavior in light of recent mass shootingEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
Clearing Roads In Buffalo After The Blizzard Is Expected To Take Days
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but even though the blizzard has ended, many roads will remain impassable. Snow is still falling, which makes it more difficult to clear roads. It is expected to continue to snow into tonight, possibly tomorrow. Yesterday, Sunday, December 25, 2022, Buffalo...
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly blizzard cripples western New York
Start your day with the latest weather news – deadly blizzard paralyzes western New York, an Alberta Clipper will bring new snow to blizzard-weary northern US and the deep freeze is coming to an end.
Buffalo blizzard: Snow totals from around WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As blizzard conditions affect large portions of Western New York, the National Weather Service has released snow totals for parts of the area. The following snow totals are from Monday and are the latest updates provided by the NWS. For the full list of all locations and other counties, click or […]
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Expected Across New York
There is good news and bad news when it comes to the weather for your Christmas Day. The good news is that the Blizzard Warning has expired for many parts of New York. All across Western New York and in parts of upstate New York are no longer under a blizzard warning.
Lakeshore houses in Crystal Beach are completely covered in ice
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Houses along the shore of Lake Erie in Crystal Beach, Ontario, are completely covered in ice. This is a result of freezing spray coming from those massive waves that Western New York has seen all weekend. 2 On Your Side received pictures and video are from a viewer who lives in a housing complex that has been covered with ice, and officials there are hoping for a thaw soon.
Tonawanda Golf Dome Collapsed During New York Blizzard
The blizzard that swept through Western New York has brought down another golf dome. On Friday, a video was posted on Social media of the Golf Dome on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville. The blizzard like winds have now died down and Western New York is now turning to clean-up mode....
New York State Requests Federal Emergency Declaration Due To Blizzard
Today, Monday, December 26, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul requested a Federal Emergency Declaration due to the destruction that winter storm Elliott caused in Western New York and other parts of the state. The storm, which caused blizzard conditions in Buffalo and WNY, began on Thursday, December 22. It has also...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
* This story has been updated to reflect new snow totals in Western New York *. The Blizzard that many in Western New York are calling the worst snowstorm in the history of the area has brought hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow into town. Almost the entire American...
How To Report Price Gouging During Blizzard In New York
People spend Christmas weekend dealing with blizzard snow, wind, and ice and some people were dealing with people trying to make a quick buck. It is illegal in New York to charge more for an item or service during a weather event like this weekend's blizzard. If you feel that...
Video: Second WNY golf dome collapses in storm
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New photos and videos show that a second golf dome in Western New York has collapsed as a result of this weekend’s blizzard. The Town of Tonawanda said Sunday night that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome on Brompton Road in Tonawanda collapsed. The dome in Tonawanda is the second area golf […]
Travel Ban In Effect For All Of Erie County, New York
The massive storm that is barreling down on New York State has already begun to make its impact on the area. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a State of Emergency in New York in preparation for the storm and large parts of the New York State Thruway has been closed.
Even Mother Nature Can’t Stop Mysterious Eternal Flame in Western New York
How can a flame stay lit under a waterfall, even when it's half frozen in the winter? That's a question many have been asking about the mysterious 'eternal flame' in Western New York for years. Eternal Flame Falls is in Shale Creek Preserve at Chestnut Ridge Park. In a small...
2 North Tonawanda Police Officers Saved the Lives of 60 Tourists
The aftermath of the Christmas blizzard of 2022 in Western New York will continue for the next few days. Crews are still in the process clearing roads, removing stranded vehicles and assisting those who need help. 50 inches fell at the Buffalo Airport, while another 20-40 inches fell in other...
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Travel ban lifted in Niagara County; Erie County in 'major coordination effort'
On Sunday morning, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Effective immediately the travel ban for Niagara County has been lifted. A travel advisory will remain in place at this time. A travel advisory is also in place for the City of Lockport, City of Niagara Falls and the City of North Tonawanda.
wnypapers.com
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
Death Toll From Historic Blizzard Has Now Reached 20 In Buffalo
The death toll from the historic blizzard that hit Western New York continues to rise. Today, Monday, December 26, 2022, it has been updated to 20 people. According to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo, the storm has caused 20 deaths in the city. This seems to be in addition to three people who died in Amherst, and three in Cheektowaga. A 27-year-old Lockport man died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The people who have died in Erie County are between the ages of 22 and 93.
Flood Threat: Mandatory Evacuation For Residents Of This WNY Town
Residents of this Western New York town must evacuate their homes due to the threat of flooding. Not only will WNY be pummeled by snow, but there is also a significant threat of flooding in the area. Residents of Hoover Beach in Hamburg, NY, must evacuate their homes by 8 pm tonight, according to Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak.
californiaexaminer.net
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday
Pictured The Father Who Froze To Death On Snowy Buffalo Street On His Birthday: The first casualty of the unprecedented winter storm that has frozen most of the US was named a 56-year-old father who died after reportedly succumbing to hypothermia on a Buffalo street. According to family members, William...
Thousands In WNY Have Lost Power Due To Storm
The winter storm that has large sections of the entire country is making a huge impact on Western New York as it brings blizzard conditions with high winds and extreme cold temperatures. This storm, which is expected to drop more than 3 feet of lake-effect snow on Buffalo and the surrounding areas, is bringing to make life difficult for area residents.
