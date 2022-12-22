The death toll from the historic blizzard that hit Western New York continues to rise. Today, Monday, December 26, 2022, it has been updated to 20 people. According to a spokesperson for the City of Buffalo, the storm has caused 20 deaths in the city. This seems to be in addition to three people who died in Amherst, and three in Cheektowaga. A 27-year-old Lockport man died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The people who have died in Erie County are between the ages of 22 and 93.

