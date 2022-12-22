Read full article on original website
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, Nebraska
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of Omaha
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
WOWT
Some Omaha flights still affected by winter storm
Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa. Carson, Iowa residents are being asked to conservate water after a service main to the town's treatment plant froze.
WOWT
Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa
Thousands of flights have been cancelled nationwide, and Omaha is still feeling the effects. A frozen boiler is to blame for loss of water at Omaha's Benson Tower.
WOWT
Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler
Thousands of flights have been cancelled nationwide, and Omaha is still feeling the effects. Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa. Carson, Iowa residents are being asked to conserve water after a service main to the town's treatment plant froze.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today about the Free Safe Ride Home Program sponsored by Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop. This year they’re including Uber as another ride option! Find out more at their website and in today’s interview!
WOWT
Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it. Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours. A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day. As the...
WOWT
Fire at Westroads parking garage
Thousands of flights have been cancelled nationwide, and Omaha is still feeling the effects. Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa. Carson, Iowa residents are being asked to conserve water after a service main to the town's treatment plant froze.
WOWT
Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units
Thousands of flights have been cancelled nationwide, and Omaha is still feeling the effects. Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa. Carson, Iowa residents are being asked to conserve water after a service main to the town's treatment plant froze. Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler.
WOWT
Small businesses recouping losses from closures, cold weather over Christmas weekend
Thousands of flights have been cancelled nationwide, and Omaha is still feeling the effects. Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa. Carson, Iowa residents are being asked to conserve water after a service main to the town's treatment plant froze. Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler.
WOWT
Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning
A frozen boiler is to blame for loss of water at Omaha's Benson Tower. Small businesses recouping losses from closures, cold weather over Christmas weekend. Omaha small businesses are trying to make up for less-than-usual traffic and sales over the holiday weekend. Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units.
WOWT
Omaha school achieves goal of zero waste
Thousands of flights have been cancelled nationwide, and Omaha is still feeling the effects. Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa. Carson, Iowa residents are being asked to conserve water after a service main to the town's treatment plant froze. Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler.
WOWT
Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
WOWT
Childcare costs increase in Nebraska
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha.
WOWT
Boiler freezes at Omaha’s Benson Tower, tenants left without water
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority. We’re told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven’t had water in their units since Friday. OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since...
WOWT
Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas
Gusty north winds kick in overnight bringing more cold weather for Monday ahead of a thaw later this week.
WOWT
David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.
WOWT
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
WOWT
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid overnight, thawing out Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong north winds brought us another frigid morning with temperatures dropping into the single digits to start the day. Thankfully, morning clouds quickly cleared out giving us lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds have been dropping off as well, so conditions for this evening won’t be quite as brutally cold. Temperatures have climbed to around 18 degrees in the metro, but will drop back into the single digits quickly after sunset thanks to clear skies and light winds. Wind chills should not be a major issue thanks to the light winds, at least initially.
WOWT
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
WOWT
Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries
Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid Monday, a thaw later this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold and mostly cloudy Christmas Day for the Omaha metro with around an inch of snow on the ground. That means it will go down in the record book as a white Christmas. A little bonus was a brief round of snow that moved in during the middle of the afternoon dropping a quick coating of snow across the area. While the snow didn’t add up to much, it did create some slick conditions for a short time. Temperatures have hovered in the teens, but may actually push into the low 20s during the early overnight before another arctic front arrives around Midnight.
