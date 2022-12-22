ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Some Omaha flights still affected by winter storm

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Water conservation order continues for Carson, Iowa

CARSON, IA
WOWT

Benson Tower suffers from frozen boiler

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today about the Free Safe Ride Home Program sponsored by Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf, & Lathrop. This year they’re including Uber as another ride option! Find out more at their website and in today’s interview!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it. Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours. A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day. As the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Fire at Westroads parking garage

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stubborn fire in Ralston damages storage units

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Exotic animals killed in Nebraska fire Christmas morning

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha school achieves goal of zero waste

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Childcare costs increase in Nebraska

NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Boiler freezes at Omaha’s Benson Tower, tenants left without water

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week’s sub-zero cold continues to impact some tenants of the Omaha Housing Authority. We’re told that a boiler at Benson Tower froze and some tenants haven’t had water in their units since Friday. OHA has had plumbers and contractors on-site daily since...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid overnight, thawing out Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong north winds brought us another frigid morning with temperatures dropping into the single digits to start the day. Thankfully, morning clouds quickly cleared out giving us lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds have been dropping off as well, so conditions for this evening won’t be quite as brutally cold. Temperatures have climbed to around 18 degrees in the metro, but will drop back into the single digits quickly after sunset thanks to clear skies and light winds. Wind chills should not be a major issue thanks to the light winds, at least initially.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries

OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid Monday, a thaw later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold and mostly cloudy Christmas Day for the Omaha metro with around an inch of snow on the ground. That means it will go down in the record book as a white Christmas. A little bonus was a brief round of snow that moved in during the middle of the afternoon dropping a quick coating of snow across the area. While the snow didn’t add up to much, it did create some slick conditions for a short time. Temperatures have hovered in the teens, but may actually push into the low 20s during the early overnight before another arctic front arrives around Midnight.
OMAHA, NE

