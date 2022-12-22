OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong north winds brought us another frigid morning with temperatures dropping into the single digits to start the day. Thankfully, morning clouds quickly cleared out giving us lots of sunshine for the afternoon. Winds have been dropping off as well, so conditions for this evening won’t be quite as brutally cold. Temperatures have climbed to around 18 degrees in the metro, but will drop back into the single digits quickly after sunset thanks to clear skies and light winds. Wind chills should not be a major issue thanks to the light winds, at least initially.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO