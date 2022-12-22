ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Great Bend Post

Now That’s Rural: K-State football connections

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. It’s the Big 12 championship football game in Arlington, Texas. The offensive starters take the field. The big offensive linemen get in position for the first snap. A look at the roster reveals that this is homegrown talent: Three of K-State’s five starting offensive linemen come from the state of Kansas.
MANHATTAN, KS
Great Bend Post

Northwest Kansas author honored by Huck Boyd Institute

MANHATTAN — “Ruralpreneurs” in business, tourism, technology and agriculture along with community volunteers are among those to be honored by K-State’s Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development as Leaders of the Year for 2022. This year’s award categories and winners are:. Entrepreneurship -- Cassidy...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022

Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
EMPORIA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Zachary Bealer, age 33

Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
GREAT BEND, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Fitz’s Christmas wish is Kansas State fans will stop taking aim at each other

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Someone in the same sports media industry as Fitz recently shared an outsider's observation about Kansas State fans. While most fan bases are fairly similar, they also each have their nuances, and K-State's is a fan base that will often attack each other for hard-to-understand reasons. It's an interesting thought, so Fitz hopes that fans will try to be better to each other in the future.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Law enforcement, towing companies stretched thin responding to numerous crashes after Monday’s refreeze

There are indications the wintry mix of precipitation from Christmas Night may still be impacting area drivers through the rest of Monday, if not perhaps into Tuesday morning. Conditions rapidly went downhill Sunday evening after a thin glaze of sleet and freezing developed areawide, causing non-injury slideoffs in all area counties and a handful of reported injury crashes in Osage County. Temperatures rose above freezing during the overnight hours, only to crash to the low 20s between 7 and 8 am — and cause another batch of crashes, both injury and non-injury.
EMPORIA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’

PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information

The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week

Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Local investors purchase Emporia Country Club

After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St. The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS
KTUL

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK

