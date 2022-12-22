Read full article on original website
Now That’s Rural: K-State football connections
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. It’s the Big 12 championship football game in Arlington, Texas. The offensive starters take the field. The big offensive linemen get in position for the first snap. A look at the roster reveals that this is homegrown talent: Three of K-State’s five starting offensive linemen come from the state of Kansas.
Northwest Kansas author honored by Huck Boyd Institute
MANHATTAN — “Ruralpreneurs” in business, tourism, technology and agriculture along with community volunteers are among those to be honored by K-State’s Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development as Leaders of the Year for 2022. This year’s award categories and winners are:. Entrepreneurship -- Cassidy...
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
Zachary Bealer, age 33
Zachary Paul “Zach” Bealer, 33, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, in Geary County. He was born on Sept. 25, 1989, in Great Bend, to Richard “Rick” and Ruth (Schiller) Bealer. A Kansas City, Mo., resident, Zach had recently joined the law firm of Martinez Immigration...
Daily Delivery: Fitz’s Christmas wish is Kansas State fans will stop taking aim at each other
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Someone in the same sports media industry as Fitz recently shared an outsider's observation about Kansas State fans. While most fan bases are fairly similar, they also each have their nuances, and K-State's is a fan base that will often attack each other for hard-to-understand reasons. It's an interesting thought, so Fitz hopes that fans will try to be better to each other in the future.
Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources
Ferocity of wildfires in Kansas highlights the need for more prescribed burning of grasses and trees and a larger state investment in firefighting efforts. The post Kansas’ wildfire puzzle: It’s about drought and wind, culture and financial resources appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Snowfall amounts – More than 3 inches in Wichita
Areas of Kansas are getting some much needed snowfall.
Thousands in Kansas without power
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
WEATHER: Law enforcement, towing companies stretched thin responding to numerous crashes after Monday’s refreeze
There are indications the wintry mix of precipitation from Christmas Night may still be impacting area drivers through the rest of Monday, if not perhaps into Tuesday morning. Conditions rapidly went downhill Sunday evening after a thin glaze of sleet and freezing developed areawide, causing non-injury slideoffs in all area counties and a handful of reported injury crashes in Osage County. Temperatures rose above freezing during the overnight hours, only to crash to the low 20s between 7 and 8 am — and cause another batch of crashes, both injury and non-injury.
One year after wildfires, Kansas ranchers vow to ‘get by … somehow’
PARADISE, Kansas — These are the survivors. As rancher Rich Koester walks through his cattle pen, he points them out one by one. The cow with a plastic ear tag that’s warped from melting in the fire’s heat. Another whose burnt hair never quite grew all the way back. The Black Angus who’s still a little jumpy when Koester tries to separate her from her calf.
Rain and freezing rain possible Christmas night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that there will be a wide range in temperatures across the state on Christmas before a chance of rain and freezing rain arrives during the evening and into the night. It will be a cold start to the day on Christmas with...
Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information
The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
The World's Largest Ball of Twine - Kansas Roadside Attraction
World's Largest Ball of TwinePhoto byPhoto: World's Largest Ball of Twine. The World's Largest Ball of Twine is a unique Kansas roadside attraction. Located in Cawker City, it has received visitors from around the world.
WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week
Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
15 Kansas projects awarded grants to re-build downtown buildings
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office has announced the fall 2022 recipients of the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline (HEAL) grants, which will go towards revitalizing underused downtown buildings and transforming them into structures that will improve the community and lead to more economic development. 15 Kansas projects...
Local investors purchase Emporia Country Club
After years of financial struggles, a group of local investors has purchased the Emporia Country Club, located at 1801 Rural St. The group, filed as the Emporia Community Club LLC, said they are excited the country club’s shareholders “trusted and overwhelmingly support” the group to make the purchase.
City of Emporia to update Rural Street traffic light beginning Tuesday
The City of Emporia will be upgrading the Rural Street traffic light this week. Updates are planned to begin Tuesday with new wiring and an upgraded camera system to be installed. Portable stop signs will be put up to help direct traffic during the upgrades. Traffic on 6th Ave. will...
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
