Rep. Quigley: Can Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy make an impression on Congress?

By Andrew Harris
 5 days ago

Congressman Mike Quigley joins Steve Dale, filling in for Lisa Dent, to talk about his visit to Ukraine this past July where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He later addresses what President Zelenskyy needs to do to make an impression on Congress during his meeting on Capitol Hill.

Related
WGN Radio

Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee

House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year.  Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) […]
WGN Radio

Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee’s final report as ‘highly partisan’

Former President Trump slammed the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack Thursday night, calling the report “highly partisan” and accusing the panel of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT.” “The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops […]
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Christmas spirit remains high in Ukraine

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the connection between Ukraine and Christmas song “Carol of the Bells” and the difficulties of the cold Ukrainian winter. You can find more updates on Joseph’s […]
WGN Radio

Senate GOP rebukes Trump with Electoral Count Act

Eighteen Senate Republicans rebuked former President Trump this week by voting to clarify that the vice president does not have the power to overturn a presidential election as Trump pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to do on Jan. 6, 2021.   And several other Republicans, who didn’t vote for the spending package, which included the […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday. […]
WGN Radio

House to vote on funding bill Friday

The House will vote on a $1.7 trillion government funding package Friday, one day after the Senate approved the measure and just hours before the midnight shutdown deadline. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced the vote on the House floor Thursday afternoon, shortly after the Senate approved the omnibus bill. He said a vote […]
WGN Radio

These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus

Senators on Thursday added a list of amendments to a sweeping 4,155-page government funding bill that now heads to the House. During the hours-long voting session, senators voted on a series of 15 amendments, ranging from measures that sought to extend a Trump-era immigration policy to legislation aimed at expanding protections for breastfeeding workers. The $1.7 […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Proxy voting goes out with a bang in the House

Proxy voting went out with a bang in the House on Friday, with the majority of lawmakers in the chamber voting remotely during what will likely be the last time members can utilize the pandemic-era procedure. The House convened Friday morning to vote on a $1.7 trillion omnibus package, which will fund the government through […]
WGN Radio

Why Democrats released Trump’s tax returns

After years of fighting for Donald Trump’s tax returns, Democrats finally got a hold of them and released them to the public through two congressional reports published this week. But Democrats stress their decision was not about Trump himself but rather about oversight of the IRS and about the U.S. tax system more broadly — […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

The report, which spans 845 pages, was made public three days after the committee held its final meeting and unveiled several criminal referrals targeting former President Trump. During that presentation, members voted unanimously to adopt the expansive body of work.
WGN Radio

Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package

The Senate on Thursday voted to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus package that funds the federal government through September, provides Ukraine with $45 billion in military and economic aid and sets aside $38 billion for emergency disaster assistance. It also includes reforms to the Electoral Count Act in response to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

Democrats try to find cover on Title 42

Senate Democrats sought political cover on Thursday as Republicans forced a vote on whether to maintain a Trump-era immigration policy that has Democrats divided. Eight Democratic senators — Jon Tester (Mont.), Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.), Jacky Rosen (Nev.), Jon Ossoff (Ga.), Joe Manchin (W.Va.), Mark Kelly (Ariz.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio) and Maggie Hassan (N.H.) — along […]
OHIO STATE
WGN Radio

Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve

Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WGN Radio

Trump: Fear of indictments ‘didn’t play into’ 2024 run

(The Hill) – Former President Trump said in a new interview published on Friday that possible fears of being indicted “didn’t play into” his decision to run for president in 2024. Trump has been the subject of several probes, including the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot attack; one in Georgia’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

