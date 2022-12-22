Blount Memorial Hospital sues to be independent from political control

MARYVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Blount Memorial Hospital filed a lawsuit to be declared independent from the political control of the Blount County Commission and Blount County Mayor, according to Moxley Carmichael.

Moxley Carmichael explained that the lawsuit both asks to be declared independent from political control and also to be allowed to proceed with its plans to sell the Springbrook facility that was built without the use of county funds.

The facility opened in 1996 to provide outpatient care and associated healthcare services and is not licensed as a hospital. According to the release, the plans to sell the facility have it being sold to a prospective buyer for $22.2 million with arrangements for Blount Memorial Hospital to lease it back from the new buyer and continue its operations.

“An independent Blount Memorial Hospital will benefit the health and welfare of Blount County,” said Dr. Harold Naramore , the CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital. “It is imperative that the hospital operate as an independent entity to continue our mission of delivering outstanding care in Blount County as Blount Memorial Hospital has done for more than 75 years.”

The hospital was founded in 1946 from state legislation that allowed Blount County to establish a hospital, and the county stated that it intended to enter an agreement with a non-profit to operate and manage the hospital instead of operating the hospital itself according to the release from Blount Memorial Hospital.

The release says that the lawsuit alleges that a series of recent interactions with the Blount County Commission and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell have been erratic and, in some cases, in violation of the laws governing the hospital. One of the issues that the lawsuit asks to fix is for three members on the hospital’s board of directors to retain their positions , the release says.

Allegedly, on November 29, the Blount County Commission held a special meeting where they voted to remove Robert Redwine, Denny Mayes and Scott Powell from the hospital’s board. The hospital asserts in the lawsuit that this meeting was called in violation of Tennessee’s Open Meetings Act because the public was not provided with advance notice of the meeting.

The release from the hospital states that the lawsuit makes the following specific assertations:

Blount Memorial Hospital’s directors and officers have the sole authority to operate and manage the hospital , and the county and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa and Maryville College possess no authority over the hospital other than the power to appoint its board of directors.

, and the county and the cities of Maryville and Alcoa and Maryville College possess no authority over the hospital other than the power to appoint its board of directors. The county has no authority to remove hospital directors , and the removal of the three directors is invalid.

, and the removal of the three directors is invalid. The county’s proposed restructuring of the nominating committee is invalid.

Blount Memorial Hospital – not Blount County – is the legal owner of the Blount Memorial Health Center at Springbrook facility and therefore has the legal right to sell it.

“Blount Memorial Hospital regrets the necessity of taking his action,” said Naramore. “But efforts to work with Blount County and Mayor Mitchell have thus far resulted in controversy and disarray. So we were left with no choice but to seek the court’s intervention for the good of the citizens of Blount County.”

The lawsuit also asks for a temporary restraining order to be issued to prevent board members to be removed, to prevent the nominating committee from being restructured, and to declare that Blount Memorial Hospital owns the Springbrook facility and that it may sell it as planned, according to the release.

WATE has reached out to the Blount County mayor, but we have not yet received a response.

