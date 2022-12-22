ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year in Review: The first half of the year's top sports stories in Carrollton and Lewisville

The selection of our annual top 10 sports stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut. Two years ago, there was no question as to what was the top story, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the spring seasons and continued to impact sports into the fall, generating a new perspective for athletes, coaches and fans.
10-5A Girls Basketball: Memorial, Lebanon Trail off to 2-0 starts

While many teams put their district campaigns on hold on Tuesday, that was not the case in 10-5A girls basketball, where they took the court on Monday and Thursday. Heading into the Christmas break, Memorial and Lebanon Trail stand alone atop the standings with 2-0 records.
