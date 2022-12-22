ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Can the Bulls’ record live up to their talent?

By Andrew Harris
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cwy56_0jqjgZ2600

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Steve Dale, filling in for Lisa Dent, and Kevin Powell to discuss how the Bulls’ record isn’t reflecting their talent. Later, in regards to the recent blowups in the Bulls’ locker room, Will looks back at the most heated locker rooms he’s seen.

More with Will Perdue More Bulls coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Will Perdue on the Bulls being in 12th place in the East

Will Perdue, former Bulls player and current Bulls analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what the Bulls need to do to correct their rocky start to the 2022-2023 season. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Chicago Fire characters who probably won’t be back in season 11

Chicago Fire has had plenty of deaths over the years. In season 11 alone, we bore witness to the shocking death of Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) when he attempted to rescue a civilian from a burning building. The characters who bite the dust are the one that are guaranteed not...
WGN Radio

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: Christmas spirit remains high in Ukraine

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including the connection between Ukraine and Christmas song “Carol of the Bells” and the difficulties of the cold Ukrainian winter. You can find more updates on Joseph’s […]
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy