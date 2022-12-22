ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg Regrets Impact ‘Jaws’ Had on Shark Population

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KzCe1_0jqjgTjk00

The release of Steven Spielberg ’s “ Jaws ” in 1975 had a massive effect on popular culture, establishing the concept of the Hollywood summer blockbuster and remaining a prime target for parody to this day. One of its more unfortunate legacies, however, is how its depiction of the great white shark as a ferocious man-eating animal has endured, leading to increased hunting against the species for decades. And it’s a legacy that the director himself isn’t proud of at all.

“I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film,” the “Fabelmans” director said during a recent interview on the BBC Radio 4 show “Desert Island Discs” (via Entertainment Weekly ). “I really, truly regret that.”

On “Desert Island Discs,” host Lauren Laverne asks guests to choose eight recordings, a book, and a luxury item with which to be stranded on a deserted island. Asked what would happen if sharks circled him on the desert island, Spielberg said, “That’s one of the things I still fear. Not to get eaten by a shark, but that sharks are somehow mad at me for the feeding frenzy of crazy sports fishermen that happened after 1975.”

“Jaws” was based on the book of the same name by author Peter Benchley, who loosely based the plot on an incident in 1916 where a great white shark attacked swimmers along the Jersey Shore, resulting in four deaths. In real life, great whites can kill humans, but it happens rarely, generally less than 10 times a year globally. Some research has shown that the depiction of the species in the film and movie, as essentially a horror film monster, contributed to increased hunting and killing of the species.

“You didn’t have to have a fancy boat or gear,” Florida Program for Shark Research George Burgess told the BBC in 2015. “An average Joe could catch big fish, and there was no remorse, since there was this mindset that they were man-killers.”

Benchley also expressed regret for the real-world impact of “Jaws,” and how it popularized false beliefs about sharks. The author, who died in 2006, spent the later years of his life publishing nonfiction work about sharks and advocating for the conservation of their population.

Spielberg is currently in contention for Best Director at the Oscars for his film “The Fabelmans,” starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Gabriel LaBelle. The film is currently in theaters and can be rented on VOD platforms.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Says Criticism of Rose on the Door in ‘Titanic’ Involved Body Shaming: ‘Borderline Abusive’

Kate Winslet wishes she can “turn back the clock” and clap back at the media criticism around the ending of “Titanic.” Twenty-five years after the Oscar-winning film premiered, Winslet is revisiting the “borderline abusive” body-shaming comments she endured in the press. The 1997 film ends with Winslet as Rose surviving the sinking of the historic ship, but the long-running meme was that there was room for her beloved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the floating door she was using as a raft. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast as to why she was the sole survivor...
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Is ‘Amazed’ by How Much Her Kids Love ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’

Becoming a movie star is no small feat, but it’s still a much easier task than getting your kids to think you’re cool. That’s something Kate Winslet seems to understand, as she often speaks about how her three children have very little interest in watching her new films. But the actress will take the wins wherever she can get them. In a new interview with People, Winslet said that she was pleasantly surprised by how much her two kids enjoy one of her older films, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” “Mia and Joe love ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’ Love...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’

Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy