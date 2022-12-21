Read full article on original website
Post Register
Superintendent Ybarra announces she will return to the classroom
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra leaves office on Jan. 2. On Jan. 4, she will start work as a kindergarten teacher at Stephensen Elementary School on Mountain Home Air Force Base. “Trying to choose my new chapter, I looked at a number of job...
Post Register
Opening for Meridian Olive Garden delayed
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The new Olive Garden in Meridian has pushed back its opening to Feb. 27. The new location was originally scheduled for late January. The new location is on Chinden and Linder in Meridian across the Eagle island Fred Meyer.
Post Register
Idaho the number 2 state in growth percentage in the U.S.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau for 2022, growth in the United States is up by 0.4%, an increase from the 2021 census by 168.8%. The number of people moving in and out of the country was the biggest driver of growth this year with 1,010,923 people added to the U.S. population between 2021 and 2022. Positive natural change ( births minus deaths) was the second-largest contributing factor to population growth with an increase of 245,080 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.
Post Register
Horseshoe Bend Christmas Tree Lighting
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Horseshoe Bend Fire will be doing its annual Christmas tree lighting on Jan. 14, 2022. To participate drop off your real Christmas tree at the Horseshoe Bend Fire station when you are done with it. Then on Jan. 14, at 7 PM join them as they light the pile of trees.
Post Register
Flights delayed and cancelled at Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — For those leaving or coming home after the holidays, some flights at the Boise Airport are being delayed or canceled. Right now, flights arriving from Seattle and flights departing to San Jose are delayed. Arrivals and departures from Denver and Sacramento are canceled. Updated flight...
Post Register
Patchy fog across the valley this morning
BOISE, Idaho — Inversion is settling into the valley limiting visibility and dropping the air quality. Visibility may be limited to 1/4 mile in some areas, especially near Nampa and Meridian. The AQI index is at 95 this morning, which falls in the moderate category but is nearly in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
Post Register
Brundage Mountain's Light Up the Night Party
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Brundage Mountain will be hosting its New Year's Eve Light Up the Night party on Saturday, December 31, 2022. The party is free to attend for the whole family and will feature a Torchlight Parade and a kids' glowstick parade. The Kids' parade will start at 5:30 pm allowed by the Torchlight Parade.
Post Register
Highway 21 is Closed
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Update: crews have reassessed the conditions and highway 21 will remain closed through the night. Crews will reassess the area in the morning at 7 AM. For more updates visit 511 Idaho. State Highway 21 is closed to traffic. The road is closed between Warm...
Post Register
Bogus Basin announces new winter concert series
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Bogus Basin announced a new winter music series, that will take place in a newly designed gathering space. The winter series is described as featuring "upbeat DJ sets with a lounge-style vibe" according to Bogus' website. It's set to start up Saturday, January 28th. Pioneer...
Post Register
California man arrested in Nampa on kidnapping charge
Nampa, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa police arrested a California man on several charges, including 1st degree kidnapping. On Friday morning, dispatchers received a text-to-911 message from a woman who said she had been kidnapped and was being held against her will. Dispatchers communicated with the victim via text and...
Post Register
Warmer temps with rain & snow headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Temperatures will slowly be rising over the next few days bringing our daily high's into the 30's. A nice break from those cold temperatures we've been seeing lately. However, before that happens we are going to see freezing conditions here here in the valley. Expect...
Post Register
Rain & snow with more freezing rain possible
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Temperatures are slightly warming up over the next few days, however cold air will persist in the valley. As our next system moves in through the region, expect to see valley rain with mountain snow above 6000 ft. Due to the cold air we may see freezing rain conditions on the valley floors on Monday, so be sure to be extra cautious as you're out and about or returning home from any Christmas weekend trips.
Post Register
Meridian man arrested after attacking police officer
MERIDIAN, IDAHO (CBS2) — A Meridian man has been arrested after attacking a Meridian police officer. On Saturday Dec. 24th police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 100 block of Washakie St. in Meridian. The officer arrived on the scene where a 62 year old woman had been...
Post Register
Giants need 1 win in final 2 to return to the playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll seemed like a boxer taking one body blow after another, refusing to surrender to the never-ending assault of questions about making the playoffs. The New York Giants (8-6-1) are that close to the unexpected.
