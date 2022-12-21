BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Temperatures are slightly warming up over the next few days, however cold air will persist in the valley. As our next system moves in through the region, expect to see valley rain with mountain snow above 6000 ft. Due to the cold air we may see freezing rain conditions on the valley floors on Monday, so be sure to be extra cautious as you're out and about or returning home from any Christmas weekend trips.

BOISE, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO