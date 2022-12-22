Read full article on original website
Police investigating Little Rock homicide on Colonel Glenn Rd
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is at the scene of a homicide that occurred at the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road at the Big Country Chateau apartments. According to reports, a black male victim was found dead at the scene after suffering from an...
Arkansas State Police searching for missing 11-year-old
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen on Dec. 22. Authorities said that 11-year-old Melvin Tucker was last seen near Reservoir Road in Little Rock. Police said that Tucker is about 4'6", weighs around 100 pounds, and was...
A closer look into weekend homicides in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past weekend, there were multiple incidents in Little Rock that resulted in 3 males being arrested. In our initial reports, we were given little information regarding what happened in a shooting that happened just after midnight on Sunday near the 12300 block of Chenal Parkway in West Little Rock.
Police: Arkansas baby dies after incident involving family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
Arkansas plumbers answering calls after arctic blast
MAUMELLE, Ark. — Thursday night's cold weather not only created hazardous roadways, but also caused issues for homeowners as bursted and frozen pipes were common across Central Arkansas. And the ones people are turning to fix them are answering the call. In a quiet neighborhood in Maumelle, Ryan Hillman...
Hot Springs residents asked to conserve water after critically low levels
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Due to very low water levels, the City of Hot Springs has asked residents to try and keep their usage to a minimum in order to help conserve water. Crews have been working around the clock and were able to determine that the extremely low temperatures caused various water line breaks— and they continue to locate the water leaks from burst pipes and to also turn off any associated meters.
Police investigate North Little Rock double-homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Monday the North Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 800 block of East 16th street. According to reports, once officers arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a...
Police: 5 arrested, 1 wanted in theft ring investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Faulker County Sheriff's Office has made more arrests in their ongoing investigation into a theft ring. In a joint endeavor by Conway Police Department, Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police, Joshua Sawrie was apprehended on Nov. 11 following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Arkansas woman serves up Christmas Eve dinner for community
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This Christmas Eve, many families are likely getting those last-minute items together and preparing for dinner on Christmas Day. The reality, however, is not everyone is as fortunate and some people will go without any food. Shena Maxwell and the "Gravel Ridge Hunger Helpers" are...
Utility crews working to restore services
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A lot of people in Arkansas found themselves without electricity and natural gas on Friday as a result of the arctic blast. The cold weather brought winds, snow and problems for utility customers like Jeff Hankins. "We discovered about 4:30 this morning that the temperature...
Police: Two arrests made in homicide of Jadon Shackelford
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has arrested two males for their involvement in a homicide that happened in January. On January 8, 2022, officers responded to UAMS in reference to a shooting, and once they arrived they found a victim who was identified as Jadon Shackelford.
Two charged with capital murder after shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Two people have been charged with capital murder following a fatal shooting that happened in Little Rock. According to police, the incident happened at Torey Pines Drive, around 9 p.m. on Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene after receiving reports of "shots fired." Upon arrival,...
Arkansas Department of Transportation urges drivers to prepare for winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansans prepare their homes and cars for winter weather, the Arkansas Department of Transportation is working to make sure roads are safe. “You know the temperatures are dropping so we've been able to plan for this for a couple of days,” ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker said.
LRPD looking for information to help solve 2020 homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is continuing its investigation into a homicide that happened at the 3800 block of Arapaho Trail on October 30, 2020. Officers responded to a shooting in progress and upon arrival found Edmond Daniels, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress." The autopsy...
How you can avoid falling victim to car break-ins
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several people have taken to social media to share their experiences of getting their cars broken into at parks in Central Arkansas. "You feel violated," Doris Krain said. That's how Doris Krain felt after she discovered her car got broken into near the Big Dam...
Crowds gather to remember Sergeant Donald Scoby
STUTTGART, Ark. — Sargeant Donald Scoby was laid to rest on Monday after losing his life in the line of duty last week. To truly know Donald Scoby, you just have to ask the ones who knew him best. "He was just the type of person that would give...
Benton city council amends utility rate increases
BENTON, Arkansas — On Monday night, the Benton city council amended the proposed Benton Utilities rate increases. This decision came after a heated public meeting last week had many unhappy residents voicing their disapproval of the rate hikes. The board was split on whether to make the changes. While...
Chipotle coming soon to North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, December 21, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in North Little Rock at 3929 McCain Blvd, 72116. This will be the first location in the city to feature a "Chipotlane", a drive-thru pickup lane for customers to get their online orders.
