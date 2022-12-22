Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Salvation Army donations needed throughout new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The holiday season is winding down for the local Salvation Army. The Salvation Army kettles are back on the shelves, the bells in their boxes and the aprons are sorted and ready to be stored away until the next holiday season. This year, the Sioux Falls Salvation Army saw a decrease in donations, due to multiple winter storms.
KELOLAND TV
Christmas tree drop off; death investigation; ‘warm’ Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Monday, December 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Special agents with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, who are handling the latest officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls, say their investigation is going to take time.
KELOLAND TV
Santa Claus visits families in Sioux Falls this Christmas season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Santa Claus made his way around the globe for Christmas, and that included some stops in Sioux Falls to see kids and add some extra Christmas cheer. Brandon Timmerman (who will be referred to as “Santa” in this story) has been visiting people for...
KELOLAND TV
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
KELOLAND TV
How to have a green Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you open your gifts from Santa, you might be wondering what to do with the torn-up wrapping paper and bows. “As you’re opening gifts, you might have wrapping paper, bows and ribbons that you want to be disposing of properly. So thinking about what wrapping paper can be recycled is really important. So anything that is regular paper that can be ripped, there’s this rippable test, if it can be ripped it’s just regular paper and that can go in the recycle bin,” Holly Meier, the sustainability coordinator for the City of Sioux Falls, said.
KELOLAND TV
Seasonal shopping continues in SD, store reps say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From Sioux Falls to Aberdeen, people may be exchanging holiday gifts, but others are still shopping. “A lot of people postponed Christmas until New Year’s weekend,” said Alissa Battest, the daughter of the owners of the Hitch’n Post Western Wear in Aberdeen.
KELOLAND TV
St. Francis House guests receive special gifts for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many people gather with family on Christmas, some may not have the opportunity to do so. The St. Francis House in Sioux Falls worked hard to make Christmas extra special for its guest, but it wouldn’t have been possible without some generous donors.
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
KELOLAND TV
Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
KELOLAND TV
What are sun dogs?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sun dogs were a big topic this week was they are any day it gets very cold. Sun dogs become a major topic when we get cold around KELOLAND. Sun dogs can also be known as mock suns or sun halos. Similarly, there are sun pillars, which form at sunrise or sunset, when the ice crystals fall and refract the sun’s rays.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
KELOLAND TV
Delays, cancellations affect some airline travelers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Post-Christmas travel is in full swing for some people today, including at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Some are still flying into South Dakota for the holiday and others are headed back home. Tanner and Lexi Munk were visiting family in South Dakota for...
KELOLAND TV
Extreme cold impact on St. Francis House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House says it helps move people from homelessness to hope. There is no doubt this extreme weather is presenting challenges for both the residents and staff. The residents at the St. Francis House must have a job. usually, they walk, ride...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: December 25th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — You can see this year’s Christmas at the Cathedral performance from the warm comfort of your living room. The Journey in Faith broadcast will air at noon Central Time and at 6:30 p.m. on KELOXTRA. Our West River viewers can watch the performance at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time on The CW of the Black Hills.
KELOLAND TV
Christmas church services broadcast on KELOLAND stations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With how frigid the weather has been this week, you may be rethinking your holiday plans, including whether you want to attend church services in person. Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we will have broadcasts of different churches in Sioux Falls and Rapid City...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KELOLAND TV
Stranded in Sioux Falls for Christmas
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Truck drivers, who’ve been stranded for days by the ground blizzard in KELOLAND, are starting to get their rigs rolling again now that sections of the interstates are gradually re-opening. But the delay has set many of them so far behind, they aren’t going to make it home in time for Christmas. Truckers at Love’s Travel Stop in Sioux Falls say that while being stranded is disappointing, it’s the safest option under these conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
KELOLAND TV
Another day of blizzard and wind chill headlines
Blizzard and wind chill warnings remain in effect for much of KELOLAND as roads remain in very poor conditions due to the ongoing blowing and drifting snow. Even in the middle of Sioux Falls, winds have been very gusty as you can see below. Far western KELOLAND counties have been...
gowatertown.net
Deadly Sioux Falls fire under investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Saturday morning structure fire in Sioux Falls has been proven to be deadly. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of North Nesmith Avenue at 2:45 Saturday morning. The first arriving crews found a storage shed in...
